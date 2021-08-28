Ballinger news digest: Top stories today
Congressman Pfluger holds Town Hall in Ballinger: "There will be true accountability"
Republican Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) stopped in for a Town Hall at the Main Street Soda Fountain in Ballinger on Friday, August 27. The Town Hall was attended by Runnels County Judge Julia Miller, Ballinger City Manager Brian Frieda, Ballinger Police Chief Ray Cornutt and Lieutenant Stan Maresh, Runnels County commissioner Brandon Poehls, First National Bank of Ballinger president Greg Schwertner and staff, Ballinger ISD superintendent Jeff Butts, Ballinger mayor Dawni Seymore, as well as numerous other leaders and citizens from around the area.
Jim Ned opens title defense with payback win against Ballinger

BALLINGER — As if playing the state's No. 1-ranked football team to open the season wasn't difficult enough, the Ballinger Bearcats had to contend with another factor. The Jim Ned Indians were out for revenge. Jim Ned avenged the only blemish from last year's state championship, overwhelming Ballinger 42-7 to...
