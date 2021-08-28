Cancel
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger news digest: Top stories today

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) The news in Ballinger never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Jim Ned ready for showdown with Ballinger

Jim Ned ready for showdown with Ballinger

Congressman Pfluger holds Town Hall in Ballinger: "There will be true accountability"

Congressman Pfluger holds Town Hall in Ballinger: "There will be true accountability"

Republican Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) stopped in for a Town Hall at the Main Street Soda Fountain in Ballinger on Friday, August 27. The Town Hall was attended by Runnels County Judge Julia Miller, Ballinger City Manager Brian Frieda, Ballinger Police Chief Ray Cornutt and Lieutenant Stan Maresh, Runnels County commissioner Brandon Poehls, First National Bank of Ballinger president Greg Schwertner and staff, Ballinger ISD superintendent Jeff Butts, Ballinger mayor Dawni Seymore, as well as numerous other leaders and citizens from around the area.

WEEK ONE CLASS 3A: JIM NED VS BALLINGER

WEEK ONE CLASS 3A: JIM NED VS BALLINGER

Jim Ned opens title defense with payback win against Ballinger

Jim Ned opens title defense with payback win against Ballinger

BALLINGER — As if playing the state's No. 1-ranked football team to open the season wasn't difficult enough, the Ballinger Bearcats had to contend with another factor. The Jim Ned Indians were out for revenge. Jim Ned avenged the only blemish from last year's state championship, overwhelming Ballinger 42-7 to...

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

