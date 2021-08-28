What's up: News headlines in Avalon
Sheriff’s Log: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2021
Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2021. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted. Read more
Bierman Brothers, Gustavo Alarco rock Wrigley Stage
One of the first post COVID concerts rang throughout Avalon. For two hours Thursday, the twin Bierman Brothers, supported by international recording artist Gustavo Alarco, rocked the Wrigley Stage to celebrate the visit of the “Mars Generation” to Catalina Island. Backed by standout drummer Bryce Weston and trumpet, keyboard player... Read more
Scenes from the Catalina Islander’s Open House
Story and photos by Catalina Islander Staff and KIrra Salazar. The Catalina Islander recently moved to 210 A Metropole Ave. Mayor Anni Marshall, the the twin Bierman Brothers, Mars exploration advocate Alyssa Carson and others joined us for a party. With the Bierman Brothers playing on the curb, people from... Read more
