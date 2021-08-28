Trending news headlines in Grangeville

Cancel
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 6 days ago

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) What’s going on in Grangeville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Idaho County / clearwaterprogress.com

Idaho County Commissioners discuss ambulance district issues

Idaho County Commissioners discuss ambulance district issues

GRANGEVILLE — At the Aug. 17 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County Disaster Management coordinator, explained on behalf of the Riggins ambulance that they are short of volunteers and struggle to fully staff their ambulances (based on his conversation with Cody Killmar from Riggins ambulance). Although they have enough from the transportation reimbursements to cover the equipment costs, they are short in covering compensation for volunteers, according to Zumalt. Riggins ambulance is putting together a budget and hopes to get some assistance from the county in addition to the city of Riggins. Read more

Grangeville / lmtribune.com

Bulldogs to rely on senior leadership

Bulldogs to rely on senior leadership

Grangeville is relying on its seniors to rise to the occasion this season and lead the Bulldogs to make up for what it lacks on the depth chart. Just like other schools around the country, the Bulldogs are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout their football program. The turnout for players didn’t go as expected, according to fourth-year coach Jeff Adams. Read more

Grangeville / idahocountyfreepress.com

Moscow's Murphy motors past Grangeville

Moscow's Murphy motors past Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE - Moscow running back Isaiah Murphy scored twice and the Bears defense held the Bulldogs to one touchdown on the opening night of the 2021 football season. After Jared Lindsley threw to Miles Lefebvre for Grangeville's score, Moscow kicked a field goal, then scored a touchdown plus a point-after kick to carry a 10-8 lead into halftime. Moscow scored again but failed the conversion, making for a 16-8 final after the Bulldogs' fourth quarter scoring drive stalled just inside the GHS 20 yard line. Read more

Moscow / dnews.com

Moscow spreads it out to win

Moscow spreads it out to win

GRANGEVILLE — Moscow quarterback Leon Hutton spread the ball around to six different receivers in a 353-yard passing debut, running back Isaiah Murphy did the dirty work with two rushing touchdowns and the Bears’ defense did just enough to hold on in a 16-8 Moscow victory Friday at Grangeville High School. Read more

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

Fox News

