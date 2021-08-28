Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Trending news headlines in Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 6 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) The news in Soda Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Idaho / kvnutalk.com

West Point Utah woman killed in Soda Springs motorcycle crash – Cache Valley Daily

West Point Utah woman killed in Soda Springs motorcycle crash – Cache Valley Daily

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 65-year-old West Point, Utah woman died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Soda Springs, Idaho. The crash occurred along 2nd South Street, also known as US Highway 30. Idaho State Police report Susan Brown was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson. As she was exiting... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Soda Springs / eastidahonews.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup pulling horse trailer

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup pulling horse trailer

SODA SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and horse trailer in Soda Springs on Friday. The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at 2nd South Street/U.S. Highway 30 and South Main Street, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Susan Brown, 65,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Soda Springs / idahostatejournal.com

Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash in Soda Springs

Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash in Soda Springs

On Friday, August 27 at 10:34 a.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at 2nd South Street and S Main Street (2nd South St is also known as U.S. Hwy 30 at milepost 405) in Soda Springs. Susan Brown, 65, of West Point, Utah, was driving a... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Soda Springs / abc4.com

West Point woman dies in motorcycle crash

West Point woman dies in motorcycle crash

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (ABC4) – A 65-year-old West Point woman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Soda Springs, Idaho on Friday. The victim, Susan Brown, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she swiped a pickup truck towing a horse trailer while exiting a gas station parking lot, Idaho Police say. Read more

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
12
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy