Trending news headlines in Soda Springs
(SODA SPRINGS, ID) The news in Soda Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
West Point Utah woman killed in Soda Springs motorcycle crash – Cache Valley Daily
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 65-year-old West Point, Utah woman died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Soda Springs, Idaho. The crash occurred along 2nd South Street, also known as US Highway 30. Idaho State Police report Susan Brown was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson. As she was exiting... Read more
Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup pulling horse trailer
SODA SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and horse trailer in Soda Springs on Friday. The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at 2nd South Street/U.S. Highway 30 and South Main Street, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Susan Brown, 65,... Read more
Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash in Soda Springs
On Friday, August 27 at 10:34 a.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at 2nd South Street and S Main Street (2nd South St is also known as U.S. Hwy 30 at milepost 405) in Soda Springs. Susan Brown, 65, of West Point, Utah, was driving a... Read more
West Point woman dies in motorcycle crash
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (ABC4) – A 65-year-old West Point woman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Soda Springs, Idaho on Friday. The victim, Susan Brown, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she swiped a pickup truck towing a horse trailer while exiting a gas station parking lot, Idaho Police say. Read more
Comments / 0