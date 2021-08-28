Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, CA

Weaverville news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 6 days ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Weaverville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Weaverville area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Weaverville / actionnewsnow.com

Weaverville evacuation warning lifted Wednesday

Weaverville evacuation warning lifted Wednesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation warnings in the area of Weaverville have been lifted, according to CAL FIRE. Areas along Highway 299 from Oregon Summit to Little Browns Creek Rd., from Highway 3 to Highway 299 intersection in Weaverville and north to the end of East Weaver Creek Rd. have all been lifted. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Weaverville / kymkemp.com

Good News! Weaverville Released From Evacuation Warning

Good News! Weaverville Released From Evacuation Warning

Weaverville Area moved out of Evacuation Warning. Areas along SR 299 from Oregon Summit to Little Browns Creek Road. From the SR 3 and SR 299 intersection in Weaverville north to the end of East Weaver Creek Road. This area includes Oregon Mountain, Glennison Gap, Oregon Street, West Democrat Gulch and all of Weaverville proper. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Weaverville / krcrtv.com

Monument Fire evacuation warnings lifted for Weaverville

Monument Fire evacuation warnings lifted for Weaverville

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The evacuation warning for Weaverville has been lifted, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). TCSO said the evacuation warnings have been lifted for areas along SR-299 from Oregon Summit to Little Browns Creek Rd., from the SR-3 and SR-299 intersection in Weaverville north to the end of East Weaver Creek Rd., including Oregon Mountain Glennison Gap, Oregon Street, West Democrat Gulch, and all of Weaverville proper. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Weaverville / lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Highway 299 Reopened to One-Way Traffic Control; McFarland Fire 84 Percent Contained

FIRE UPDATE: Highway 299 Reopened to One-Way Traffic Control; McFarland Fire 84 Percent Contained

Highway 299 has been reopened to one-way traffic as the Monument Fire continues to burn along the highway in Trinity County between Burnt Ranch and Weaverville. “Highway 299 will be reopened today but only during the day and with pilot cars leading traffic in both directions at designated times,” the fire’s incident management team stated this morning. “The section open with pilot cars is from Burnt Ranch to Helena, every three hours starting at 7 a.m. Pilot cars will leave east and west points at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The road will be closed after the last escorted group of the day until 7 a.m. for everyone except local residents with proof of address, and emergency traffic.” Read more

Comments / 0

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
54
Followers
218
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weaverville, CA
Government
City
Weaverville, CA
Local
California Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy