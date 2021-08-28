Weaverville news digest: Top stories today
Weaverville evacuation warning lifted Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation warnings in the area of Weaverville have been lifted, according to CAL FIRE. Areas along Highway 299 from Oregon Summit to Little Browns Creek Rd., from Highway 3 to Highway 299 intersection in Weaverville and north to the end of East Weaver Creek Rd. have all been lifted. Read more
FIRE UPDATE: Highway 299 Reopened to One-Way Traffic Control; McFarland Fire 84 Percent Contained
Highway 299 has been reopened to one-way traffic as the Monument Fire continues to burn along the highway in Trinity County between Burnt Ranch and Weaverville. “Highway 299 will be reopened today but only during the day and with pilot cars leading traffic in both directions at designated times,” the fire’s incident management team stated this morning. “The section open with pilot cars is from Burnt Ranch to Helena, every three hours starting at 7 a.m. Pilot cars will leave east and west points at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The road will be closed after the last escorted group of the day until 7 a.m. for everyone except local residents with proof of address, and emergency traffic.” Read more
