Weaverville news digest: Top stories today

FIRE UPDATE: Highway 299 Reopened to One-Way Traffic Control; McFarland Fire 84 Percent Contained

Highway 299 has been reopened to one-way traffic as the Monument Fire continues to burn along the highway in Trinity County between Burnt Ranch and Weaverville. “Highway 299 will be reopened today but only during the day and with pilot cars leading traffic in both directions at designated times,” the fire’s incident management team stated this morning. “The section open with pilot cars is from Burnt Ranch to Helena, every three hours starting at 7 a.m. Pilot cars will leave east and west points at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The road will be closed after the last escorted group of the day until 7 a.m. for everyone except local residents with proof of address, and emergency traffic.” Read more