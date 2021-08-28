Wyalusing news wrap: What’s trending
(WYALUSING, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wyalusing.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wyalusing area, click here.
Youth Prevailed in Riverfest 5K
Wyalusing Valley graduate and current Mansfield University cross country competitor Kevin Heeman (No. 462) won the Riverfest 5K in Towanda on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a time of 15:42. Zion Laudermilch ... Read more
Bikers Battle to the Finish
Photo by Pete HardenstineThe competition was hot and heavy during the North Branch Triathlon at Wyalusing on Saturday, Aug. 21. Greg Johnston, left, held off Leland Loziere for second-place by a scant... Read more
They Tried and Conquered
Andrew Talbot claimed Ironman honors for the second year in a row during the North Branch Triathlon in Wyalusing on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Lock Haven professor completed the 23.4-mile running, paddlin... Read more
Wyalusing Girl Scouts Attend Day Camp
Photo by Warren HowelerThe seven Girl Scout Troops of the Wyalusing area attended a two-day summer day camp that was held in the Wyalusing Borough Park on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Sco... Read more
