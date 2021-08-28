Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 6 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wyalusing.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wyalusing area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Towanda / rocket-courier.com

Youth Prevailed in Riverfest 5K

Youth Prevailed in Riverfest 5K

Wyalusing Valley graduate and current Mansfield University cross country competitor Kevin Heeman (No. 462) won the Riverfest 5K in Towanda on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a time of 15:42. Zion Laudermilch ... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wyalusing / rocket-courier.com

Bikers Battle to the Finish

Bikers Battle to the Finish

Photo by Pete HardenstineThe competition was hot and heavy during the North Branch Triathlon at Wyalusing on Saturday, Aug. 21. Greg Johnston, left, held off Leland Loziere for second-place by a scant... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wyalusing / rocket-courier.com

They Tried and Conquered

They Tried and Conquered

Andrew Talbot claimed Ironman honors for the second year in a row during the North Branch Triathlon in Wyalusing on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Lock Haven professor completed the 23.4-mile running, paddlin... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wyalusing / rocket-courier.com

Wyalusing Girl Scouts Attend Day Camp

Wyalusing Girl Scouts Attend Day Camp

Photo by Warren HowelerThe seven Girl Scout Troops of the Wyalusing area attended a two-day summer day camp that was held in the Wyalusing Borough Park on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Sco... Read more

Comments / 0

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
47
Followers
227
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyalusing, PA
Government
City
Wyalusing, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy