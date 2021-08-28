Top stories trending in Crane

(CRANE, TX) The news in Crane never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Band of the Week Crane defeats Pecos 28-21. Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 48-24. Forsan defeats Coahoma 35-14. Midland's Queen Waters is the CBS7 Fan of the Week! Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Midland High v.s. El Paso Montwood Crane defeats Pecos 28-21. The Forsan Buffaloes are the CBS7 Band of the Week!. Forsan defeats Coahoma 35-14. Midland's Queen Waters is the CBS7 Fan of the Week! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Crane outlasts Pecos The Crane Golden Cranes defeated the Pecos Eagles, 28-21. Read more

TOP VIEWED