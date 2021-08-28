Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Trending news headlines in Glenwood

Glenwood Post
 6 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Glenwood area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Glenwood area, click here.

Little Rock / arkansas-catholic.org

Three men say yes to discerning priesthood in Little Rock

Three men say yes to discerning priesthood in Little Rock

Little Rock, Glenwood, Conway members move to formation house. Three seminarians joined the Diocese of Little Rock this summer to begin their discernment as priests. With five priesthood ordinations in May, the total number of seminarians has decreased. The diocese nowhas 23 seminarians; at the peak in 2014 the diocese had 46 seminarians. Read more

Glenwood / swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Zachary Joseph Sirmon, 38, of Glenwood

Obituary: Zachary Joseph Sirmon, 38, of Glenwood

Zachary Joseph Sirmon, age 38, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. He was born Aug. 21, 1982, in Hot Springs, the son of Ricky Glen Sirmon and Wendy Carr Sirmon Singleton. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chuck Singleton. Survivors include: his mother, Wendy Singleton... Read more

Hot Springs / hotsr.com

Howard W. Hawthorn

Howard W. Hawthorn

GLENWOOD -- Howard W. Hawthorn, age 74, of Glenwood, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. He was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Hot Springs, the son of Jerry Glenn Hawthorn and Susie Beatrice Taylor Hawthorn. On Nov. 4, 1999, he married LouElla Abernathy Rowton Hawthorn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 29 years, Shirley Bright Hawthorn; and three sisters, Velma Sanders, Martha Rodgers and Lois Baker. Read more

