Trending news headlines in Cozad
(COZAD, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cozad.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
West Cozad I-80 Lake’s fishery to be chemically renovated
COZAD — West Cozad Interstate 80 Lake will be chemically renovated within the next week but is weather dependent. The rotenone treatment is aimed to eliminate common carp, gizzard shad and other undesirable fish species, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat, water quality and sport fish populations. Dry conditions are... Read more
Dueland Era To Begin in Cozad
New Cozad head football coach Jayce Dueland gets his first chance to lead the Haymakers on Friday night when they host Gothenburg to begin the season. He discusses things with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen. Cozad is coming off a 6-4 season as the Haymakers advanced to the Class C1 state playoffs for a second straight year. Friday’s game kicks off at 7pm and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. Read more
Cozad Community Schools announces update to district’s COVID-19 protocol
COZAD — With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Cozad Community Schools has announced a protocol update for dealing with the virus. Superintendent Angela Simpson said in her message, “With a sharp increase today we believe we have made the appropriate adjustments to the plan. Our goal is to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.” Read more
Gothenburg sweeps Cozad
COZAD -The Gothenburg Swedes opened the season with a three set sweep over Cozad Thursday night 25-8, 25-14, 25-9. The match was mostly controlled by the Swedes with Cozad only grabbing the lead twice in the second set. Unofficialliy, Kynlee Strauser led Gothenburg with eight kills and two ace serves.... Read more
Comments / 0