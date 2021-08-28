Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Trending news headlines in Cozad

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 6 days ago

(COZAD, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cozad.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Cozad / kearneyhub.com

West Cozad I-80 Lake’s fishery to be chemically renovated

West Cozad I-80 Lake’s fishery to be chemically renovated

COZAD — West Cozad Interstate 80 Lake will be chemically renovated within the next week but is weather dependent. The rotenone treatment is aimed to eliminate common carp, gizzard shad and other undesirable fish species, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat, water quality and sport fish populations. Dry conditions are... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cozad / dawsoncountyjournal.com

Dueland Era To Begin in Cozad

Dueland Era To Begin in Cozad

New Cozad head football coach Jayce Dueland gets his first chance to lead the Haymakers on Friday night when they host Gothenburg to begin the season. He discusses things with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen. Cozad is coming off a 6-4 season as the Haymakers advanced to the Class C1 state playoffs for a second straight year. Friday’s game kicks off at 7pm and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cozad / lexch.com

Cozad Community Schools announces update to district’s COVID-19 protocol

Cozad Community Schools announces update to district’s COVID-19 protocol

COZAD — With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases locally, Cozad Community Schools has announced a protocol update for dealing with the virus. Superintendent Angela Simpson said in her message, “With a sharp increase today we believe we have made the appropriate adjustments to the plan. Our goal is to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cozad / dawsoncountyjournal.com

Gothenburg sweeps Cozad

Gothenburg sweeps Cozad

COZAD -The Gothenburg Swedes opened the season with a three set sweep over Cozad Thursday night 25-8, 25-14, 25-9. The match was mostly controlled by the Swedes with Cozad only grabbing the lead twice in the second set. Unofficialliy, Kynlee Strauser led Gothenburg with eight kills and two ace serves.... Read more

Comments / 0

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
26
Followers
216
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cozad, NE
Cozad, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy