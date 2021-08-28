Trending news headlines in Cozad

Dueland Era To Begin in Cozad

New Cozad head football coach Jayce Dueland gets his first chance to lead the Haymakers on Friday night when they host Gothenburg to begin the season. He discusses things with KRVN's Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen. Cozad is coming off a 6-4 season as the Haymakers advanced to the Class C1 state playoffs for a second straight year. Friday's game kicks off at 7pm and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.