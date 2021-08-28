News wrap: Headlines in West Point
Neligh Park playground in West Point, NE to get new and inclusive equipment
WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - If you ask parents, many will say their neighborhood playground is a fun place for their kids. But for children with disabilities, access can be a challenge. If you take a look at Neligh Park’s playground, it seems like it’s pretty typical. But with a... Read more
Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer
WEST POINT — Battle Creek wasted little time getting into the win column for the early volleyball season with a sweep over West Point-Beemer 25-14 and 25-21, before taking care of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-23 and 25-18. Against West Point-Beemer, Battle Creek led wire-to-wire in the opening set on its way to the two-set sweep. Read more
Northeast Community College to offer short-term nurse aide course in West Point
Northeast Community College in West Point will hold a nurse aide class in West Point beginning in September. The class (NURA 1110/21F & CRN #15335) will be held Sept. 8-Oct. 18, in the Northeast Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 207, in West Point. The class will be held in a hybrid format. Lectures will be offered virtually online. Clinicals will meet Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The first class will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kara Chase is the instructor. Read more
