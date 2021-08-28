Cancel
West Point, NE

News wrap: Headlines in West Point

Posted by 
West Point Post
West Point Post
 6 days ago

(WEST POINT, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in West Point.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

West Point / ktiv.com

Neligh Park playground in West Point, NE to get new and inclusive equipment

Neligh Park playground in West Point, NE to get new and inclusive equipment

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - If you ask parents, many will say their neighborhood playground is a fun place for their kids. But for children with disabilities, access can be a challenge. If you take a look at Neligh Park’s playground, it seems like it’s pretty typical. But with a... Read more

Battle Creek / norfolkdailynews.com

Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer

Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT — Battle Creek wasted little time getting into the win column for the early volleyball season with a sweep over West Point-Beemer 25-14 and 25-21, before taking care of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-23 and 25-18. Against West Point-Beemer, Battle Creek led wire-to-wire in the opening set on its way to the two-set sweep. Read more

West Point / fremonttribune.com

Northeast Community College to offer short-term nurse aide course in West Point

Northeast Community College to offer short-term nurse aide course in West Point

Northeast Community College in West Point will hold a nurse aide class in West Point beginning in September. The class (NURA 1110/21F & CRN #15335) will be held Sept. 8-Oct. 18, in the Northeast Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 207, in West Point. The class will be held in a hybrid format. Lectures will be offered virtually online. Clinicals will meet Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The first class will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kara Chase is the instructor. Read more

West Point Post

West Point Post

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

