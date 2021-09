Tascosa hits the road for the first time this season to take on Class 6A powerhouse Midland Legacy in a battle of the Rebels. Midland Legacy is coming off a huge 37-7 statement win over Amarillo High last Friday night at WT's Buffalo Stadium and will look to defeat another Amarillo program this week. Tascosa was victorious 40-21 over Abilene High last Friday night in a one-sided affair that took place at Dick Bivins Stadium.