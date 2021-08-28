Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward, AK

Seward news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 6 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Here are today’s top stories from the Seward area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seward area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Seward / youtube.com

MINDS WERE BLOWN | CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS | Seward, Alaska! | Violett Vlogs

MINDS WERE BLOWN | CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS | Seward, Alaska! | Violett Vlogs

I'm Jessica Violett! I'm a wife & mom of 4, living in North Pole, Alaska that loves to share my journey of the ups and downs of life! Instagram📸: @Violettvlogs https://www.instagram.com/violettvlogs Facebook🅵: https://www.facebook.com/Violettvlogs email💌: violettvlogs@hotmail.com Our Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/violettvlogs 💌Violett Vlogs PO Box 57298 North Pole, AK 99705 #Alaska #Seward #Camping Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Seward / sewardjournal.com

2.4 magnitude quake strikes Day Harbor area

2.4 magnitude quake strikes Day Harbor area

On Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck 10 miles east of Seward, northwest of Day Harbor. The tectonic shift occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Earthquake Center (UAF-AEC). Several in Seward reported feeling the quake, and a distant rumble could be heard. UAF-AEC Seismologist Lea Gardine said that the tremor is in no way related to the 8.2 magnitude Aleutian Chain thrust quake that prompted the tsunami warning on July 28. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alaska / alaskapublic.org

10 COVID-19 cases reported in prisons across Alaska

10 COVID-19 cases reported in prisons across Alaska

Ten more people in Alaska’s prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a corrections department spokesperson. The prisons with COVID-19 cases in their general populations are spread across the state. There are four active cases at Anchorage Correctional Complex, three at Ketchikan Correctional Center, two at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward and one at Wildwood Correctional Complex near Kenai. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Seward / kdll.org

Econ 919 — Milling around

Econ 919 — Milling around

When the world turned to home improvement projects at the start of the pandemic, Andrew Davis saw an opportunity. Davis co-owns Seward Milling and Lumber, just outside Seward city limits. But the company didn’t start out as a commercial mill. He and a partner first bought into the business to deal with the trees in their own yards. Read more

Comments / 0

Seward Updates

Seward Updates

Seward, AK
6
Followers
91
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seward, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Government
City
Seward, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy