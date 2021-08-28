Seward news wrap: What’s trending
MINDS WERE BLOWN | CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS | Seward, Alaska! | Violett Vlogs
2.4 magnitude quake strikes Day Harbor area
On Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck 10 miles east of Seward, northwest of Day Harbor. The tectonic shift occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Earthquake Center (UAF-AEC). Several in Seward reported feeling the quake, and a distant rumble could be heard. UAF-AEC Seismologist Lea Gardine said that the tremor is in no way related to the 8.2 magnitude Aleutian Chain thrust quake that prompted the tsunami warning on July 28. Read more
10 COVID-19 cases reported in prisons across Alaska
Ten more people in Alaska’s prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a corrections department spokesperson. The prisons with COVID-19 cases in their general populations are spread across the state. There are four active cases at Anchorage Correctional Complex, three at Ketchikan Correctional Center, two at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward and one at Wildwood Correctional Complex near Kenai. Read more
Econ 919 — Milling around
When the world turned to home improvement projects at the start of the pandemic, Andrew Davis saw an opportunity. Davis co-owns Seward Milling and Lumber, just outside Seward city limits. But the company didn’t start out as a commercial mill. He and a partner first bought into the business to deal with the trees in their own yards. Read more
