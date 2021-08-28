Seward news wrap: What’s trending

2.4 magnitude quake strikes Day Harbor area

On Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck 10 miles east of Seward, northwest of Day Harbor. The tectonic shift occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Earthquake Center (UAF-AEC). Several in Seward reported feeling the quake, and a distant rumble could be heard. UAF-AEC Seismologist Lea Gardine said that the tremor is in no way related to the 8.2 magnitude Aleutian Chain thrust quake that prompted the tsunami warning on July 28. Read more