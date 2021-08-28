News wrap: Top stories in Lakeview

(LAKEVIEW, OR) The news in Lakeview never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Fox Complex Update for Thursday, August 26th, 2021 Lakeview, OR- The Patton Meadow Fire of the Fox Complex remained at 8,930 acres yesterday with containment growing to 80%. Today crews will continue mop up operations around the fire, building a rind of up to 300 feet in some areas. Work on the north end of the fire is where crews continue to find and extinguish the highest number of hot spots. Operation Section Chief Eric Perkins said in the morning briefing to be diligent in mopping up and to “keep looking for hot spots you didn’t see yesterday, or the day before, to ensure we are being thorough.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Booth, Randall Barton Randall Barton Booth, originally from Lakeview, Ore., passed away on Aug. 17, 2021 in Redding, Calif. A funeral service will be held at Desert Rose Funeral Chapel in Lakeview on Wed., Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. Committal will be at Westside Cemetery. Family requests, "Bring a shot glass and a shovel; we bury our own." To view obituary, leave condolences or order flowers please visit desertrosefuneralchapel.com . Read more

LATEST NEWS