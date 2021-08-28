News wrap: Top stories in Lakeview
Fox Complex Update for Thursday, August 26th, 2021
Lakeview, OR- The Patton Meadow Fire of the Fox Complex remained at 8,930 acres yesterday with containment growing to 80%. Today crews will continue mop up operations around the fire, building a rind of up to 300 feet in some areas. Work on the north end of the fire is where crews continue to find and extinguish the highest number of hot spots. Operation Section Chief Eric Perkins said in the morning briefing to be diligent in mopping up and to “keep looking for hot spots you didn’t see yesterday, or the day before, to ensure we are being thorough.” Read more
Booth, Randall Barton
Randall Barton Booth, originally from Lakeview, Ore., passed away on Aug. 17, 2021 in Redding, Calif. A funeral service will be held at Desert Rose Funeral Chapel in Lakeview on Wed., Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. Committal will be at Westside Cemetery. Family requests, "Bring a shot glass and a shovel; we bury our own." To view obituary, leave condolences or order flowers please visit desertrosefuneralchapel.com . Read more
Lake County FLash, Aug 27, 2021
It’s the Lake County Flash for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday!. This week’s edition features stories about Dollar General breaks ground in CV, Paisley Library faces rent increase, Collins Companies donate to projects, and public talks about vaccine mandates. Read more
