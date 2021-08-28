Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls City, NE

Falls City news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 6 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Falls City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Falls City area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Richardson County / newschannelnebraska.com

Sheriff reports arrests during enforcement

Sheriff reports arrests during enforcement

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Grand Island man on a Richardson County warrant. Eugene Cosey is suspected of unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office also reports separate arrests of Johnson man and a Falls City man for... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Nebraska City / kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City keeps rolling, Auburn & Falls City also add wins

KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City keeps rolling, Auburn & Falls City also add wins

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City added two more wins and Auburn and Falls City rolled in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Emma Cowden had two hits and four RBI, and Kendyl Schmitz posted two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys pitched in two hits and scored once, and Bianca Hoy finished with a single, two RBI and two runs. Schmitz struck out seven in four innings to get the win. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Falls City / sandhillsexpress.com

Sheriff says distributors of a majority of Falls City meth have been exposed

Sheriff says distributors of a majority of Falls City meth have been exposed

FALLS CITY – Drug enforcement has a made a major dent in methamphetamine distribution in Falls City, where Sheriff Rick Hardesty says those responsible for the majority of meth distribution within the city for the past six months are behind bars. Daniel Lock, 33, and Taylor Zimmerling, 25, were arrested... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Falls City / newschannelnebraska.com

Falls City man charged with felony flight

Falls City man charged with felony flight

FALLS CITY – Jacob Babb, 29, of Falls City is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, willfull reckless driving, driving under the influence and other offenses. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop after he saw a truck he estimated going... Read more

Comments / 0

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
35
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls City, NE
Government
City
Falls City, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Local News#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy