Falls City news digest: Top stories today
(FALLS CITY, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Falls City.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Falls City area, click here.
Sheriff reports arrests during enforcement
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Grand Island man on a Richardson County warrant. Eugene Cosey is suspected of unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office also reports separate arrests of Johnson man and a Falls City man for... Read more
KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City keeps rolling, Auburn & Falls City also add wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City added two more wins and Auburn and Falls City rolled in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Emma Cowden had two hits and four RBI, and Kendyl Schmitz posted two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys pitched in two hits and scored once, and Bianca Hoy finished with a single, two RBI and two runs. Schmitz struck out seven in four innings to get the win. Read more
Sheriff says distributors of a majority of Falls City meth have been exposed
FALLS CITY – Drug enforcement has a made a major dent in methamphetamine distribution in Falls City, where Sheriff Rick Hardesty says those responsible for the majority of meth distribution within the city for the past six months are behind bars. Daniel Lock, 33, and Taylor Zimmerling, 25, were arrested... Read more
Falls City man charged with felony flight
FALLS CITY – Jacob Babb, 29, of Falls City is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, willfull reckless driving, driving under the influence and other offenses. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop after he saw a truck he estimated going... Read more
Comments / 0