Falls City news digest: Top stories today

KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City keeps rolling, Auburn & Falls City also add wins

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City added two more wins and Auburn and Falls City rolled in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Emma Cowden had two hits and four RBI, and Kendyl Schmitz posted two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys pitched in two hits and scored once, and Bianca Hoy finished with a single, two RBI and two runs. Schmitz struck out seven in four innings to get the win. Read more