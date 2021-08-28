Pipestone news wrap: What’s trending

Learning curve: Arrow netters remain upbeat following trio of losses to open campaign

Growing pains were to be expected throughout its young lineup, but the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team is moving forward and making progress. Although they bowed out thrice to open the season, falling to Benson and Morris on Saturday before dropping a 4-3 tilt to visiting River Valley in their first home meet of the campaign Monday in Pipestone, the Arrows demonstrated their determination to improve and be consistent with their strokes by the end of the fall season. Read more