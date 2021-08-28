Pipestone news wrap: What’s trending
(PIPESTONE, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pipestone.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pipestone area, click here.
Pieces in place: Puzzle starting to come together for Pipestone Area volleyball team
Despite the pieces slightly changing shape, mostly getting bigger and stronger, the Pipestone Area volleyball puzzle is beginning to come together to form a healthy and competitive image. Many of the Arrows stepping onto the high school court for the first time last week have some varsity experience, and several... Read more
Learning curve: Arrow netters remain upbeat following trio of losses to open campaign
Growing pains were to be expected throughout its young lineup, but the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team is moving forward and making progress. Although they bowed out thrice to open the season, falling to Benson and Morris on Saturday before dropping a 4-3 tilt to visiting River Valley in their first home meet of the campaign Monday in Pipestone, the Arrows demonstrated their determination to improve and be consistent with their strokes by the end of the fall season. Read more
Pipestone Area thrilled with depth, team speed for upcoming football campaign
Perhaps more than during any recent fall sports camp, this year’s initial week of football practice has been electric. Although the Pipestone Area, which finished its truncated 2020 campaign with a record of 2-4, is still taking precautions and looking at MSHSL recommendations regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Arrow staff and players are thrilled to have regular routines and schedules creeping back into football. Read more
Turns out, there are not plenty of fish in the pond
The annual Fishing Derby held at the Hiawatha Pageant Park took place this year as usual, but with a twist. This year’s gathering was dubbed the “Everything but Fishing Derby,” as the fishing portion was canceled due to low fish counts. Mayor, and council liaison for the Hiawatha Pageant Park... Read more
