Pipestone, MN

Pipestone news wrap: What’s trending

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pipestone.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pipestone area, click here.

Pipestone / pipestonestar.com

Pieces in place: Puzzle starting to come together for Pipestone Area volleyball team

Pieces in place: Puzzle starting to come together for Pipestone Area volleyball team

Despite the pieces slightly changing shape, mostly getting bigger and stronger, the Pipestone Area volleyball puzzle is beginning to come together to form a healthy and competitive image. Many of the Arrows stepping onto the high school court for the first time last week have some varsity experience, and several... Read more

Pipestone / pipestonestar.com

Learning curve: Arrow netters remain upbeat following trio of losses to open campaign

Learning curve: Arrow netters remain upbeat following trio of losses to open campaign

Growing pains were to be expected throughout its young lineup, but the Pipestone Area girls’ tennis team is moving forward and making progress. Although they bowed out thrice to open the season, falling to Benson and Morris on Saturday before dropping a 4-3 tilt to visiting River Valley in their first home meet of the campaign Monday in Pipestone, the Arrows demonstrated their determination to improve and be consistent with their strokes by the end of the fall season. Read more

Pipestone / pipestonestar.com

Pipestone Area thrilled with depth, team speed for upcoming football campaign

Pipestone Area thrilled with depth, team speed for upcoming football campaign

Perhaps more than during any recent fall sports camp, this year’s initial week of football practice has been electric. Although the Pipestone Area, which finished its truncated 2020 campaign with a record of 2-4, is still taking precautions and looking at MSHSL recommendations regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Arrow staff and players are thrilled to have regular routines and schedules creeping back into football. Read more

Pipestone / pipestonestar.com

Turns out, there are not plenty of fish in the pond

Turns out, there are not plenty of fish in the pond

The annual Fishing Derby held at the Hiawatha Pageant Park took place this year as usual, but with a twist. This year’s gathering was dubbed the “Everything but Fishing Derby,” as the fishing portion was canceled due to low fish counts. Mayor, and council liaison for the Hiawatha Pageant Park... Read more

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public Safety
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

