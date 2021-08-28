Cancel
Burlington, CO

Burlington news digest: Top stories today

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) What’s going on in Burlington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Burlington / burlington-record.com

Burlington Rotary Club presented awards to club members

Burlington Rotary Club presented awards to club members

Despite COVID-19 and its restrictions, Burlington Rotarians remained committed to the community and continued with their various projects, including Rooster Roundup, Project C.U.R.E., putting up the flags on holidays, giving dictionaries to third graders in all surrounding schools, supporting school sports programs, Catch-It-Calf, 4H and other community programs, just to name a few. At their Wednesday, Aug. 11, meeting, Burlington Rotary Club presented awards to club members who displayed outstanding dedication and service to Rotary and their community during the 2020-2021 year. Left to right: Cary Hatfield, outgoing co-president; John Buol, Rotarian of the Year; outgoing co-president Chase Carlin, and Ken Viken, Rotarian of the Year. Read more

Burlington / burlington-record.com

Library birthday present

Library birthday present

The Burlington Library turns 100 years old in October 2021. To honor the occasion, the Friends of the Burlington Library is seeking to establish a Story Walk in Parmer Park. Park goers of all ages will be able to walk around the park and enjoy a loveable children’s book. This... Read more

Burlington / burlington-record.com

BHS football preview: Cougars seek return to success

BHS football preview: Cougars seek return to success

The last time the Burlington Cougars won a football game was in 2019. Of course, to be totally fair, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only played four games in 2020. Now, as they enter the 2021 season, optimism is renewed and hope springs eternal as they take the field Friday night at home for the season opener against Elizabeth, which is coming off a 2-4 season. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Consbruck Field. Read more

Kit Carson / burlington-record.com

Lady Cougars drop VB season opener

Lady Cougars drop VB season opener

The Burlington Lady Cougars opened the 2021 fall volleyball season Thursday at Kit Carson, 3-0. Kit Carson (1-2), ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 1A, won the individual games by scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-17. The Lady Cougars play their home opener Saturday at 1 p.m. against Sedgwick County. Read more

Burlington Times

Burlington Times

