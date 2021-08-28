Burlington news digest: Top stories today

(BURLINGTON, CO) What’s going on in Burlington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Burlington Rotary Club presented awards to club members Despite COVID-19 and its restrictions, Burlington Rotarians remained committed to the community and continued with their various projects, including Rooster Roundup, Project C.U.R.E., putting up the flags on holidays, giving dictionaries to third graders in all surrounding schools, supporting school sports programs, Catch-It-Calf, 4H and other community programs, just to name a few. At their Wednesday, Aug. 11, meeting, Burlington Rotary Club presented awards to club members who displayed outstanding dedication and service to Rotary and their community during the 2020-2021 year. Left to right: Cary Hatfield, outgoing co-president; John Buol, Rotarian of the Year; outgoing co-president Chase Carlin, and Ken Viken, Rotarian of the Year. Read more

Library birthday present The Burlington Library turns 100 years old in October 2021. To honor the occasion, the Friends of the Burlington Library is seeking to establish a Story Walk in Parmer Park. Park goers of all ages will be able to walk around the park and enjoy a loveable children’s book. This... Read more

BHS football preview: Cougars seek return to success The last time the Burlington Cougars won a football game was in 2019. Of course, to be totally fair, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only played four games in 2020. Now, as they enter the 2021 season, optimism is renewed and hope springs eternal as they take the field Friday night at home for the season opener against Elizabeth, which is coming off a 2-4 season. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Consbruck Field. Read more

