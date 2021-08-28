Top stories trending in Nocona
Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Congressman Ronny Jackson will host a town hall in Nocona on Thursday, Aug. 26. Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents during the event. The town hall is open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary to attend. The event will take... Read more
Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson stood in front of the Nocona community during a town hall meeting Thursday night. Individuals from that community were able to voice concerns and speak about changes they would like to see happen. Jackson was here to listen to those... Read more
Jammin’ at the Justin returns
Jammin’ at the Justin takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the H.J. Justin Community Center at 100 Clay in Nocona. Local and area musicians are invited to bring their instruments and voices to participate in the jam session. There is no admission fee, however, a tip jar is always set up to benefit a local charity. This Saturday proceeds go to Christ Can Food Bank in Montague. Read more
Jackrabbits visit other campuses to boost spirit as football season opens
Bowie Elementary School students were excited to see members of the Jackrabbit football team, cheerleaders and Rowdy greet them Friday morning as part of a spirit day as the team opens the season tonight with a home game against Nocona. (Courtesy photos) Read more
