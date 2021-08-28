Cancel
Nocona, TX

Top stories trending in Nocona

Nocona Post
 6 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Nocona area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nocona area, click here.

Nocona

Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall

Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Congressman Ronny Jackson will host a town hall in Nocona on Thursday, Aug. 26. Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents during the event. The town hall is open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary to attend. The event will take... Read more

Nocona

Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack

Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson stood in front of the Nocona community during a town hall meeting Thursday night. Individuals from that community were able to voice concerns and speak about changes they would like to see happen. Jackson was here to listen to those... Read more

Justin

Jammin' at the Justin returns

Jammin’ at the Justin returns

Jammin’ at the Justin takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the H.J. Justin Community Center at 100 Clay in Nocona. Local and area musicians are invited to bring their instruments and voices to participate in the jam session. There is no admission fee, however, a tip jar is always set up to benefit a local charity. This Saturday proceeds go to Christ Can Food Bank in Montague. Read more

Bowie

Jackrabbits visit other campuses to boost spirit as football season opens

Jackrabbits visit other campuses to boost spirit as football season opens

Bowie Elementary School students were excited to see members of the Jackrabbit football team, cheerleaders and Rowdy greet them Friday morning as part of a spirit day as the team opens the season tonight with a home game against Nocona. (Courtesy photos) Read more

Nocona Post

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
FOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

