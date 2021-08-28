Trending local news in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The news in New Hampton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Chickasaw runners set sights on Fort Dodge New Hampton cross country team returns a wealth of runners and sets ambitious goals for upcoming season. The wait is over for Dylan Usher and his New Hampton Chickasaws. Usher – who qualified for the state cross country meet last year for the first time as a junior in 2020 – is ready to break from the starting line this fall and prove his worth once again. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Maker's Market set for Saturday Two former high school classmates team up for event at Mikkelson Park. Two members of the New Hampton High Class of 2015 had an idea that will culminate in the first Maker’s Market, which will be held this Saturday at Mikkelson Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both Kerstin... Read more

LATEST NEWS

New Hampton Readies to “Jet” City’s Sewer Lines In another effort to upgrade and improve the city’s infrastructure. New Hampton sewer lines will be “jetted” over the next five years. The City Council recently approved a contract with Visu-Sewer for almost $226,000 to assess the condition of the sewer lines throughout New Hampton. Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says the 5-year project is vital in preparing for improvements down the road. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE