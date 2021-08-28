Trending local news in New Hampton

Cancel
New Hampton, IA

 6 days ago

New Hampton / nhtrib.com

Chickasaw runners set sights on Fort Dodge

Chickasaw runners set sights on Fort Dodge

New Hampton cross country team returns a wealth of runners and sets ambitious goals for upcoming season. The wait is over for Dylan Usher and his New Hampton Chickasaws. Usher – who qualified for the state cross country meet last year for the first time as a junior in 2020 – is ready to break from the starting line this fall and prove his worth once again. Read more

New Hampton / nhtrib.com

Maker's Market set for Saturday

Maker's Market set for Saturday

Two former high school classmates team up for event at Mikkelson Park. Two members of the New Hampton High Class of 2015 had an idea that will culminate in the first Maker’s Market, which will be held this Saturday at Mikkelson Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both Kerstin... Read more

New Hampton / kchanews.com

New Hampton Readies to “Jet” City’s Sewer Lines

New Hampton Readies to “Jet” City’s Sewer Lines

In another effort to upgrade and improve the city’s infrastructure. New Hampton sewer lines will be “jetted” over the next five years. The City Council recently approved a contract with Visu-Sewer for almost $226,000 to assess the condition of the sewer lines throughout New Hampton. Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says the 5-year project is vital in preparing for improvements down the road. Read more

Mason City / globegazette.com

Area roundup: Mason City volleyball loses to New Hampton at NIACC

Area roundup: Mason City volleyball loses to New Hampton at NIACC

The North Iowa Area Community College gym hosted the Mason City and New Hampton volleyball teams for a game on Thursday night. The Chickasaws and Mohawks traded wins in the first two sets, but New Hampton won the next two to earn a 3-1 victory. "This was a hard fought,... Read more

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

