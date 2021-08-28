What's up: Top news in Roseau

Karl "Skip" Edward Holter, 75

Roseau- Karl "Skip" Edward Holter passed away August 24, 2021 at his home in rural Roseau, surrounded by his loving family. Karl was born on November 14, 1945 in Scobey, Mont. to Otto and Irene (Dacus) Holter. Better known as Skip, he moved to Roseau as a young boy and attended school there. In his late teens, he worked at a cattle ranch in Montana; then at Polaris Industries from the late '60's to the early '80's before purchasing his own semi-truck and began his passion of truck driving. He drove for Byfuglien Trucking, North Star Transport, Bee Line Transport, Marvin Windows and CHS d... Read more