What's up: Top news in Roseau
(ROSEAU, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Roseau.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Joan Morey, 77
Wannaska - A Funeral Service for Joan Morey of Wannaska was held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation Read more
Roseau Tennis Kicks Off the Varsity Season
The Roseau Girls' Varsity Tennis team opened the season with a new-look lineup. After graduating 12 seniors last year, the Rams put a lot of new faces on the court in the opening weekend and gained some valuable experience. Although thunderstorms in Moorhead put a stop to the North/South Challenge... Read more
Karl "Skip" Edward Holter, 75
Roseau- Karl "Skip" Edward Holter passed away August 24, 2021 at his home in rural Roseau, surrounded by his loving family. Karl was born on November 14, 1945 in Scobey, Mont. to Otto and Irene (Dacus) Holter. Better known as Skip, he moved to Roseau as a young boy and attended school there. In his late teens, he worked at a cattle ranch in Montana; then at Polaris Industries from the late '60's to the early '80's before purchasing his own semi-truck and began his passion of truck driving. He drove for Byfuglien Trucking, North Star Transport, Bee Line Transport, Marvin Windows and CHS d... Read more
Meet Roseau's New Assistant Principal
Bryce Lingen just might be like Bo Jackson in "Bo Knows!" from 30 years ago. "Bo Knows" was a popular Nike ad. Mr. Lingen officially arrived on the job in early August. "I just turned 46," he said. So he's no rookie in educating and coaching kids in various sports. Read more
Comments / 0