Delta, UT

What's up: Leading stories in Delta

Delta Voice
 6 days ago

(DELTA, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Delta area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Delta area, click here.

Delta / youtube.com

Baby Your Baby Keeping your kids safe with COVID

Baby Your Baby Keeping your kids safe with COVID

Delta / youtube.com

4:30pm Delta Airlines Charging employees

Delta Airlines CEO says 75% of employees are vaccinated but the goal is to get to 100% Read more

Delta / youtube.com

Gephardt: Unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees will pay more for health insurance

Delta Air Lines is putting its employees on notice: if you don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re going to pay more for health insurance. Read more

Delta / youtube.com

“I have really significant concerns.” Doctors worry as school starts, Delta variant surges

As the number of new Covid cases in Utah, and across the country continues to surge, medical researchers at University of Utah Health warn that the situation will continue to get worse. Read more

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

