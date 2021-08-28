What's up: Leading stories in Delta
(DELTA, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Delta area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Delta area, click here.
Baby Your Baby Keeping your kids safe with COVID
_______________ Stay up to date with our social media: KUTV Now on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KUTV2News?ref=hl KUTV Now on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kutv2news Subscribe to KUTV Now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVUStJ4azXbWMhFO4yTELg/?sub_confirmation=1 Daily News Digest: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWgevsFOp-yMyVkHpdDcllspkj9L-ui7p For more information, visit https://kutv.com/ Have a news tip? Send it directly to us: newsdesk@kutv2.com Email us: newsdesk@kutv2.com Call the Newsroom: 801.839.1234 KUTV is a UT based station and a CBS Television affiliate owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country today.Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 163 television stations in 77 markets, after pending transactions. Sinclair's television group reaches approximately 38.7% of US television households and includes FOX, ABC, MyTV, CW, CBS, NBC, Univision and Azteca affiliates. #kutv #saltlakecity #news #utah Read more
4:30pm Delta Airlines Charging employees
Delta Airlines CEO says 75% of employees are vaccinated but the goal is to get to 100% Read more
Gephardt: Unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees will pay more for health insurance
Delta Air Lines is putting its employees on notice: if you don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re going to pay more for health insurance. Read more
“I have really significant concerns.” Doctors worry as school starts, Delta variant surges
As the number of new Covid cases in Utah, and across the country continues to surge, medical researchers at University of Utah Health warn that the situation will continue to get worse. Read more
Comments / 0