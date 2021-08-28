Top stories trending in Quincy
Friends of the Library offers free books
Are you bored, on edge, or in need of some distraction from the day’s cares?. The Quincy Friends of the Plumas County Library has the answer for you: Free books!. For the past several weeks the Friends of the Library has been trying to find a way to contribute to our community during these difficult times. We don’t have food or clothes to give away, but we DO have BOOKS. Read more
Nevada + NoCal artists + collectors: here’s how you can help Dixie Fire survivors
A plein-air paint-in in Quincy this Saturday + an auction on Sept. 3 The post Nevada + NoCal artists + collectors: here’s how you can help Dixie Fire survivors appeared first on Double Scoop. Read more
Evacuation warning for North side of Chandler Road; east to Massack
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the north side of Chandler Road from Quincy Junction east to Highway 70 and the north side of Highway 70 from Chandler Road to Massack. Residents should make preparations to leave. More information is expected to be forthcoming. Read more
Marriage License
Brittany Wilcox and Mark Fairbanks, both of Quincy. Aug. 17, 2021 Stephanie Lee Sims and Daniel Edmunds Tetzl, both of Salt Lake City, Utah. Aug. 13, 2021 Robert Johns and Rebecca Mason, both of Portola. Read more
