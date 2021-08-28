Top stories trending in Quincy

Friends of the Library offers free books

Are you bored, on edge, or in need of some distraction from the day’s cares?. The Quincy Friends of the Plumas County Library has the answer for you: Free books!. For the past several weeks the Friends of the Library has been trying to find a way to contribute to our community during these difficult times. We don’t have food or clothes to give away, but we DO have BOOKS. Read more