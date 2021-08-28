Cancel
Quincy, CA

Top stories trending in Quincy

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 6 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Quincy.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Quincy area, click here.

Quincy / plumasnews.com

Friends of the Library offers free books

Are you bored, on edge, or in need of some distraction from the day’s cares?. The Quincy Friends of the Plumas County Library has the answer for you: Free books!. For the past several weeks the Friends of the Library has been trying to find a way to contribute to our community during these difficult times. We don’t have food or clothes to give away, but we DO have BOOKS. Read more

Nevada / www.doublescoop.art

Nevada + NoCal artists + collectors: here’s how you can help Dixie Fire survivors

A plein-air paint-in in Quincy this Saturday + an auction on Sept. 3 The post Nevada + NoCal artists + collectors: here’s how you can help Dixie Fire survivors appeared first on Double Scoop. Read more

Quincy / plumasnews.com

Evacuation warning for North side of Chandler Road; east to Massack

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the north side of Chandler Road from Quincy Junction east to Highway 70 and the north side of Highway 70 from Chandler Road to Massack. Residents should make preparations to leave. More information is expected to be forthcoming. Read more

Quincy / plumasnews.com

Marriage License

Brittany Wilcox and Mark Fairbanks, both of Quincy. Aug. 17, 2021 Stephanie Lee Sims and Daniel Edmunds Tetzl, both of Salt Lake City, Utah. Aug. 13, 2021 Robert Johns and Rebecca Mason, both of Portola. Read more

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

