Lake Isabella, CA

What's up: News headlines in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
 6 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) What’s going on in Lake Isabella? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lake Isabella area, click here.

Kernville / youtube.com

23ABC News Latest Headlines | August 25, 4pm

Watch the latest 23ABC News headlines any time. Read more

Lake Isabella / onenewspage.us

Lake Isabella, California

On Wednesday in the southern Sierra Nevada region of eastern California, there was growing concern as the 'French Fire' expanded.. Read more

Lake Isabella / bakersfield.com

Residents impacted by French Fire give back to firefighters

The French Fire, a conflagration west of Lake Isabella, has displaced thousands and planted uncertainty in the minds of residents. People in the Alta Sierra community, and others, decided to shower appreciation on the first responders by paying for their meals, said Shannon Balas, an Alta Sierra resident. She felt “helpless” because she couldn’t physically help the impacted residents and decided to collect funds to pay for firefighters' meals. Read more

That is so awesome. Thank you all. My prayers go out for the first responders, firefighters and residents of those communities. Be safe!

Lake Isabella / youtube.com

Law enforcement urges residents when the evacuation orders happen

As evacuation orders continue for the French Fire some residents still said they don’t want to leave their homes. Read more

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

