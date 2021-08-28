Cancel
Lake City, MN

Lake City news wrap: What's trending

Lake City Bulletin
(LAKE CITY, MN) What’s going on in Lake City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Rep. Craig: More than $1 million in land and water conservation fund grants for Minnesota parks

U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced that the Cities of Belle Plaine, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Lake City will receive a combined $1,041,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants through the National Park Service’s LWCF State and Local Assistance Program. This funding will help facilitate the redevelopment and improvement of five parks in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. Read more

Five southeastern Minnesota boys cross country runners to watch in '21

Anderson didn’t have a chance to show what he could do at a state meet last fall — there wasn’t one due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but he sure showed Section 1A what he can do. Anderson won the section meet by more than 10 seconds, in a time of 16:30.2, helping Lake City win the team title. He became a state champion last spring, teaming with Kris Ryan, Joe Kozlowski, and Matt DeMars to win the 4x400 relay state title at the Class A track and field meet. Read more

PHOTOS: Historic homes for sale in Lake City, Minn.

Lake City is filled with history. Three homes currently on the market give a glimpse of the city's past. Every inch of this property—inside and out—is charming. The 1890 craftsmanship is on full display and updates have ensured the home continues to be welcoming. The main floor is airy and open with hardwood floors throughout. The property is a corner lot with views of Lake Pepin. Read more

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

