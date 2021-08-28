News wrap: Top stories in Ocean View
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The news in Ocean View never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.
Barbara F. Taylor, retired secretary
Barbara F. Taylor (Macuk) of Ocean View, formerly of Hockessin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Barbara was born in Wilmington, Aug. 30, 1942, daughter of the late Martha (Wisniewski) Macuk and John Macuk. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and a legal secretary for 47 years, and... Read more
Thompson Island expands brewing staff
Jimmy Valm, the brewmaster at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, announced that Charlotte Jump and Nikolas Theopold have joined his team for a total of five brewers. The crew has been busy this summer handling production for the award-winning brewpub, but they are also preparing for the opening... Read more
OVPD welcomes new officer, honors another who died in line of duty
The Ocean View Police Department this week welcomed Officer Catherine Hazell to the OVPD. Hazell graduated from the Dover Police Department’s Municipal Academy last week. A native of New Jersey, she was previously a 911 dispatcher and emergency technician, said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who attended the ceremony held for 12 graduates of the academy. Read more
Rare Trees Paint New Historic Picture in Ocean View
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Nestled within 30 acres at the James Farm Preserve in Ocean View, stand two southern red oak trees estimated to be over 200 years old. They're expected to be some of the largest interior forest trees in the state. Why is this such a big deal? Well,... Read more
