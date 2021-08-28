Cancel
Ocean View, DE

News wrap: Top stories in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 6 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The news in Ocean View never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.

Ocean View / capegazette.com

Barbara F. Taylor, retired secretary

Barbara F. Taylor, retired secretary

Barbara F. Taylor (Macuk) of Ocean View, formerly of Hockessin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Barbara was born in Wilmington, Aug. 30, 1942, daughter of the late Martha (Wisniewski) Macuk and John Macuk. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and a legal secretary for 47 years, and... Read more

Rehoboth Beach / capegazette.com

Thompson Island expands brewing staff

Thompson Island expands brewing staff

Jimmy Valm, the brewmaster at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, announced that Charlotte Jump and Nikolas Theopold have joined his team for a total of five brewers. The crew has been busy this summer handling production for the award-winning brewpub, but they are also preparing for the opening... Read more

Ocean View / coastalpoint.com

OVPD welcomes new officer, honors another who died in line of duty

OVPD welcomes new officer, honors another who died in line of duty

The Ocean View Police Department this week welcomed Officer Catherine Hazell to the OVPD. Hazell graduated from the Dover Police Department's Municipal Academy last week. A native of New Jersey, she was previously a 911 dispatcher and emergency technician, said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who attended the ceremony held for 12 graduates of the academy. Read more

Ocean View / wrde.com

Rare Trees Paint New Historic Picture in Ocean View

Rare Trees Paint New Historic Picture in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Nestled within 30 acres at the James Farm Preserve in Ocean View, stand two southern red oak trees estimated to be over 200 years old. They're expected to be some of the largest interior forest trees in the state. Why is this such a big deal? Well,... Read more

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Ocean View, DE
Ocean View, DE
Delaware Government
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
FOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

