News wrap: Top stories in Ocean View

Barbara F. Taylor, retired secretary Barbara F. Taylor (Macuk) of Ocean View, formerly of Hockessin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Barbara was born in Wilmington, Aug. 30, 1942, daughter of the late Martha (Wisniewski) Macuk and John Macuk. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and a legal secretary for 47 years, and...

Thompson Island expands brewing staff Jimmy Valm, the brewmaster at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, announced that Charlotte Jump and Nikolas Theopold have joined his team for a total of five brewers. The crew has been busy this summer handling production for the award-winning brewpub, but they are also preparing for the opening...

OVPD welcomes new officer, honors another who died in line of duty The Ocean View Police Department this week welcomed Officer Catherine Hazell to the OVPD. Hazell graduated from the Dover Police Department's Municipal Academy last week. A native of New Jersey, she was previously a 911 dispatcher and emergency technician, said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who attended the ceremony held for 12 graduates of the academy.

