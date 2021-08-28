Top Ladysmith news stories
(LADYSMITH, WI) What’s going on in Ladysmith? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
2009 Dodge Dakota Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Thorp, Ladysmith, WI P3841
Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC Used 2009 Dodge Dakota available in Cadott, Wisconsin. Servicing the Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Thorp, Ladysmith, WI area. https://www.chilsonscornermotorsofcadott.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=P3841 2009 Dodge Dakota Big Horn - Stock#: P3841 - VIN#: 1D3HW32P49S762396 http://www.chilsonmotors.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 715-289-4311 Chilsons Corner Motors Cadott 448 E Chippewa St Cadott WI 54727 Clean Autocheck Vehicle History, 4 X 4, 3 month / 3,000 mile warranty, New Front Brakes, Big Horn Package, New Rear Shocks, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, Accent Color Grille, Black Headlamp Bezel w/Chrome Trim, Extra Security Group, Fog Lamps, Front Body Color Fascia, Quick Order Package 26D, Rear Body Color Bumper, Supplemental Side Airbags, Supplemental Side Curtain Front/Rear Airbags. 2009 Dodge Dakota Big Horn Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CCbrbrbrAll of our Chilson preowned inventory has been fully inspected and goes through a rigorous reconditioning and detail process. The Chilson family has been doing business in the Chippewa Valley since 1959. Because we put our name on the back of every vehicle we sell, we take great pride striving to make sure that the vehicles you purchase from our stores come with no surprises. We feel the best surprise in buying a car is no surprise. We stand behind all of our vehicles with an extensive warranty and include a coupon book packed with discounts and no charge offers valued at $500 with every vehicle purchase. Stop in soon and check out our way of doing business and buy with confidence because with us, you know what you are buying. We look forward to meeting you, The Chilson Family. Extra Security Group,Quick Order Package 26D,4 Speakers,AM/FM CD MP3 Radio,AM/FM radio,CD player,MP3 decoder,Radio data system,Air Conditioning,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Heavy Duty Suspension,4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Front wheel independent suspension,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Rear Body Color Bumper,Supplemental Side Airbags,Supplemental Side Curtain Front/Rear Airbags,Black Headlamp Bezel w/Chrome Trim,Delay-off headlights,Fog Lamps,Panic alarm,Speed control,Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle,Accent Color Grille,Bumpers: body-color,Foldaway Multi-Functional 6x9 Power Mirrors,Front Body Color Fascia,Power door mirrors,Rear step bumper,Driver door bin,Floor Console,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Passenger vanity mirror,Tachometer,Tilt steering wheel,Cloth Bucket Seats,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest,Split Rear 40/40 Folding Seat,Passenger door bin,17 x 8.0 Aluminum Wheels,Alloy wheels,Variably intermittent wipers,3.92 Axle Ratio,Clean Autocheck Vehicle History,4 X 4,3 month / 3,000 mile warranty,New Front Brakes,Big Horn Package,New Rear Shocks Read more
Former Ladysmith teacher arrested
A former Ladysmith teacher was arrested at work, Tuesday, suspected of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of MacKenzie Johnson on Aug. 24. He was taken into custody at Ladysmith High School. He was booked in the Rusk County Jail. Read more
Now-Former Ladysmith Teacher Arrested For Suspected Possession Of Child Pornography, Sexual Exploitation Of A Child
LADYSMITH, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced that McKenzie Johnson, a now-former teacher at Ladysmith High School, was arrested in Ladysmith, Wis. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Read more
Former Ladysmith teacher charged with producing child pornography
MADISON, Wisc. – A former Ladysmith High School teacher was charged Thursday in federal court with producing child pornography, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. The complaint alleges McKenzie W. Johnson, 34, of Ladysmith, produced child pornography on Jan. 13 while... Read more
Comments / 0