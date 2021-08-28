Cancel
Forks, WA

Forks news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FORKS, WA) What’s going on in Forks? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Forks / grunge.com

The Truth About The Olympic Corrections Center Jailbreak

The Truth About The Olympic Corrections Center Jailbreak

Jailbreaks always capture headlines, as a dramatic escape from high-security prison never fails to shock the populace. Countless films and shows have centered around the ingenuity and daring attitude required to attempt to break out of jail. And while some are inspired by true stories, many jailbreak movies tend to stretch the truth, as real-life attempts are not always so clever. Read more

Forks / forksforum.com

Community Announcements

Community Announcements

The Hurricane Ridge Ski Patrol will be offering an Outdoor Emergency Care Certification Course every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 18. This 7-week course will prepare you to ace the test so you can work or volunteer as a ski patroller, cross country ski patroller and/or bike patroller. Read more

Washington / forksforum.com

Hobucket House taking shape

Hobucket House taking shape

North Olympic Regional Veteran’s Housing Network (NORVHN) was notified last December that they would be receiving $876,293 from the Washington State Department of Commerce 2020 Modular Housing Awards. This grant allowed NORVHN to have a stick-built 7-bedroom modular home constructed by Timberland Homes of Auburn, Washington. That construction is now... Read more

Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
