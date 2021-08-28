Trending news headlines in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) The news in Concordia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

James F. Malo James F. Malo, 79 of Abilene passed away August 18, 2021. He was born in Concordia, Kansas July 18, 1942, the son of Albert and Eva (Gagnon) Malo. James grew up in Clyde, Kansas where he graduated from High School. On October 12, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sonja Peterson. She preceded him in death January 22, 2014. James worked for United Telephone as a lineman for a couple years after high school. He later went on to work for Russell Stover’s in Kansas City and later worked 32 years for the Department of Army in civil services. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Read more

LOCAL PICK

JC steam engine heads to "The Big Dig" After a "Long Wait" (the event was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19) the "Big Dig" will be here Friday through Sunday! The full name of the event is the 35th Annual Historical Construction Equipment Association International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition hosted by Prairie Plowing Days – familiarly known as "The Big Dig." Read more

LATEST NEWS

The Big Dig - HCEA's 35th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition Set for This Weekend The Historical Construction Equipment Association is hosting its 35th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition this weekend at the Kurt Kocher farm south of Concordia. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Cloud County last summer but the board of directors in a conference meeting voted to... Read more

TOP VIEWED