Concordia, KS

Trending news headlines in Concordia

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 6 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) The news in Concordia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.

Abilene / jcpost.com

James F. Malo

James F. Malo

James F. Malo, 79 of Abilene passed away August 18, 2021. He was born in Concordia, Kansas July 18, 1942, the son of Albert and Eva (Gagnon) Malo. James grew up in Clyde, Kansas where he graduated from High School. On October 12, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sonja Peterson. She preceded him in death January 22, 2014. James worked for United Telephone as a lineman for a couple years after high school. He later went on to work for Russell Stover’s in Kansas City and later worked 32 years for the Department of Army in civil services. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Read more

Concordia / superiorne.com

JC steam engine heads to "The Big Dig"

JC steam engine heads to "The Big Dig"

After a "Long Wait" (the event was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19) the "Big Dig" will be here Friday through Sunday! The full name of the event is the 35th Annual Historical Construction Equipment Association International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition hosted by Prairie Plowing Days – familiarly known as "The Big Dig." Read more

Concordia / ncktoday.com

The Big Dig - HCEA's 35th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition Set for This Weekend

The Big Dig - HCEA's 35th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition Set for This Weekend

The Historical Construction Equipment Association is hosting its 35th Annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition this weekend at the Kurt Kocher farm south of Concordia. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Cloud County last summer but the board of directors in a conference meeting voted to... Read more

Concordia / ncktoday.com

Broadway Plaza Concert Series to End Friday Night with The Soul Preachers

Broadway Plaza Concert Series to End Friday Night with The Soul Preachers

This year's free summer concert series at the Broadway Plaza in downtown Concordia will culminate with a fun-filled performance from the Salina band, The Soul Preachers. The show will begin at 7 pm Friday, August 27th and is free and open to the public. The band features Aaron Householter on... Read more

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

