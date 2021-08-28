Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

Norton news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 6 days ago

(NORTON, VA) The news in Norton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Norton area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Norton / timesnews.net

Miyares courts law enforcement support for November AG election

Miyares courts law enforcement support for November AG election

NORTON — GOP Virginia attorney general hopeful Jason Miyares breakfasted with about 120 Southwest Virginia law enforcement officers and prosecutors Wednesday to seek support for the November election. Accompanied by former Virginia Gov. George Allen, former state public safety secretary Jerry Kilgore, and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler, Miyares began... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Norton / wset.com

Law enforcement leaders meet with AG candidate Jason Miyares for rally

Law enforcement leaders meet with AG candidate Jason Miyares for rally

NORTON, Va. — Law enforcement leaders from across southwest Virginia gathered for a rally in Norton on Wednesday. Several of the region’s sheriffs and police chiefs were in attendance for a campaign stop from Republican Attorney General Candidate Jason Miyares. Miyares was joined by former Governor George Allen and former... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Norton / heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: PREMIER DEBUT; Freshman QB powers Ridgeview past Raiders

PREP FOOTBALL: PREMIER DEBUT; Freshman QB powers Ridgeview past Raiders

NORTON, Va. – The most explosive playmaker in the history of Ridgeview’s football program is now a University of Toledo Rocket, but the Wolfpack’s arsenal these days features a young gun. Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Kingsport / timesnews.net

Opal Marlene Dixon Gose

Opal Marlene Dixon Gose

Opal Gose’s love of life as mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, sister, and friend didn’t end with her death. She passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 89, supported by loved ones who will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest as she did. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
66
Followers
268
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy