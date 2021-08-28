News wrap: Headlines in Moorefield
Moorefield
MOOREFIELD – The Moorefield Yellow Jackets fell just short of a first-round win in last year’s playoffs and are poised to make another at the playoffs this season. The biggest loss on offense is that of Matthew Jenkins, who was the team’s leading running back a year ago, rushing for 665 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, the Yellow Jackets have plenty of talent back to make another run at the playoffs. Read more
Yellow Jackets hoping mix of experience, youth comes together
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — There's unfair, and there's dealing with what Moorefield went through last year. After the pandemic delayed the start of the season for everyone across the state, the Yellow Jackets had numerous games canceled due to COVID with a three-week and two-week break in the middle of the season. Read more
Frankfort opens on road at Moorefield
SHORT GAP - Death, taxes, and Frankfort and Moorefield playing each other to open or almost open the football season - three things you can count on. It’s something that’s happened for 11 straight, and 23 of the last 24 years. Though last year was a little different. As a result of COVID pushing back the start of the season, what was supposed to be the opener turned into a scrimmage. Tonight, the game will count. Read more
Frankfort travels to Moorefield as high school football season begins
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — It’s been over nine months since anyone in the area has played high school football, but Moorefield will host Frankfort tonight as the 2021 season begins right on time in West Virginia after COVID delayed the start a year ago. Although the Falcons are losing a good... Read more
