Morris, MN

What's up: Leading stories in Morris

Morris Post
Morris Post
 6 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Morris area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Morris area, click here.

Morris / kmrskkok.com

Cougars Selected No. 2 Behind Northwestern In Volleyball Polls

Cougars Selected No. 2 Behind Northwestern In Volleyball Polls

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team was picked to finish second in the UMAC Preseason Poll, released by the conference office on Wednesday. The Cougars had 43 points and one first-place vote in the poll. The Cougars and the University of Northwestern have dominated the... Read more

Chokio / kmrskkok.com

Darrell Charles Heuer

Darrell Charles Heuer

Darrell Heuer, age 88 of Chokio, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Nelson Gables in Alexandria, MN. Visitation for Darrell Heuer will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chokio, MN. Funeral services for Darrell Heuer will be... Read more

Morris / stevenscountytimes.com

Tiger volleyball has holes to fill for 2021 season

Tiger volleyball has holes to fill for 2021 season

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team graduated six seniors off the team that went 5-7 in 2020. The Tigers will rely on new players to make an immediate impact, third-year head coach Leah Schroeder said. “We have a lot of new combinations of players, but they are hard working and... Read more

Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

