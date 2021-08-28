What's up: Leading stories in Morris
(MORRIS, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Morris area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Morris area, click here.
Cougars Selected No. 2 Behind Northwestern In Volleyball Polls
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team was picked to finish second in the UMAC Preseason Poll, released by the conference office on Wednesday. The Cougars had 43 points and one first-place vote in the poll. The Cougars and the University of Northwestern have dominated the... Read more
Darrell Charles Heuer
Darrell Heuer, age 88 of Chokio, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Nelson Gables in Alexandria, MN. Visitation for Darrell Heuer will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chokio, MN. Funeral services for Darrell Heuer will be... Read more
Tiger volleyball has holes to fill for 2021 season
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team graduated six seniors off the team that went 5-7 in 2020. The Tigers will rely on new players to make an immediate impact, third-year head coach Leah Schroeder said. “We have a lot of new combinations of players, but they are hard working and... Read more
Comments / 0