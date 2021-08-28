Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Harlan

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 6 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) What’s going on in Harlan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Harlan / harlanonline.com

Harlan Community Theatre looks to expand, selects 2022 production

Harlan Community Theatre looks to expand, selects 2022 production

HARLAN – Regional theatre enthusiasts are going to be thrilled at the proposed musical selection for next summer’s Harlan Community Theatre, but they’ll have to remain in suspense until an official announcement is made later this year. A planning meeting of the group was held Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Harlan / harlanonline.com

Harlan Community Baseball Recap

Harlan Community Baseball Recap

 HARLAN -- Playing a mix of veterans and first-year varsity players, the Cyclones opened the season by losing eight of their first 12 games and fought the rest of the way to get back to .500 in Heath Stein’s first year as head coach. In the end, HCHS finished right at that .500 mark, going 16-16 overall, 10-10 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference (tied for sixth place), and 1-1 in 3A substate play, losing to third-ranked Gilbert 7-1 in the semifinals. It was the first time since 1998 that a Cyclone team did not finish with a winning record. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Harlan / harlanonline.com

Ahrenholtz aces hole 5 at Booster Club Tourney

Ahrenholtz aces hole 5 at Booster Club Tourney

 HARLAN -- Austin Ahrenholtz, a 2018 graduate of IKM-Manning, scored a hole-in-one while golfing in the Harlan Community Schools Booster Club Tournament on Sunday, August 15. Ahrenholtz used a 9 iron to ace hole number five - a par-3 - at the Harlan Golf and Country Club. He was golfing with Robbie Wegner, Derek Leinen and Shawn Schaben. (Photo contributed) Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Harlan / harlanonline.com

Cyclones host Titans in marquee Week 1 matchup

Cyclones host Titans in marquee Week 1 matchup

HCHS and Lewis Central both return plenty of talent from last year’s playoff showdown at Merrill Field.  HARLAN (Aug. 27) -- No matter who is lining up across the field, Week 1 of the high school football season never lacks for excitement and adrenaline.  When you’re facing one of your... Read more

Comments / 0

Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
27
Followers
237
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Harlan, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy