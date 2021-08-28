News wrap: Top stories in Harlan

(HARLAN, IA) What’s going on in Harlan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Harlan Community Theatre looks to expand, selects 2022 production HARLAN – Regional theatre enthusiasts are going to be thrilled at the proposed musical selection for next summer’s Harlan Community Theatre, but they’ll have to remain in suspense until an official announcement is made later this year. A planning meeting of the group was held Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the... Read more

Harlan Community Baseball Recap HARLAN -- Playing a mix of veterans and first-year varsity players, the Cyclones opened the season by losing eight of their first 12 games and fought the rest of the way to get back to .500 in Heath Stein’s first year as head coach. In the end, HCHS finished right at that .500 mark, going 16-16 overall, 10-10 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference (tied for sixth place), and 1-1 in 3A substate play, losing to third-ranked Gilbert 7-1 in the semifinals. It was the first time since 1998 that a Cyclone team did not finish with a winning record. Read more

Ahrenholtz aces hole 5 at Booster Club Tourney HARLAN -- Austin Ahrenholtz, a 2018 graduate of IKM-Manning, scored a hole-in-one while golfing in the Harlan Community Schools Booster Club Tournament on Sunday, August 15. Ahrenholtz used a 9 iron to ace hole number five - a par-3 - at the Harlan Golf and Country Club. He was golfing with Robbie Wegner, Derek Leinen and Shawn Schaben. (Photo contributed) Read more

