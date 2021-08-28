Cancel
Red Bud, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 6 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) The news in Red Bud never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Red Bud / spotonillinois.com

What did Red Bud Community Unit School District 132 teacher Pamela A. Rau earn before leaving school?

07-24 Sims calls student housing law 'a major bonus for not only students but community colleges as well'. What did Richland School District 88A teacher Nicole A. De La Garza earn last school year?. 07-24 What did Crete Monee Community Unit School District 201U teacher Zachary R. Joritz earn last... Read more

Red Bud / northcountynews.org

Edwin F. Unverferth

Edwin F. Unverferth, 85, of Red Bud, passed away at 10:12 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud. The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud is in charge of arrangements. Read more

Edwardsville / siue.edu

Cool Treats, Helpful Guides and Campus Engagement Complement Successful First Week of Classes at SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students completed a successful first week of classes during Aug. 23-27 with ample engagement activities, academic kickoffs and cool treats. “I’m excited to be a Cougar at SIU Edwardsville,” said Emily Bolhofner, of Red Bud, who transferred from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. “I’m in the... Read more

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

