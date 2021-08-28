Cancel
Manistique, MI

Trending news headlines in Manistique

Manistique Daily
 6 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Here are today's top stories from the Manistique area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Manistique area, click here.

Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Sharon L. Hicks

MANISTIQUE – Sharon Leoan Hicks, 84 of Manistique, Mich., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. She was born on Nov. 30, 1936, in Manistique, the daughter of Arnie Charles and Minnie Sophia Jenerou. She attended school in Manistique. After the first date, she and her future husband were inseparable. Sharon married Louis William "Bill" Hicks on July 23, 1954, in Manistique at the Presbyterian Church.

Garden / pioneertribune.com

Mark E. Guertin

GARDEN – Mark Edward Guertin, 63, of Garden, Mich., passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Mark was born on Oct. 14, 1957, in Manistique, Mich., the son of Lawrence Henry and Judith Mae (Farley) Guertin. He attended Big Bay De Noc School and graduated with the class of 1975.

Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Violet I. Sundling

MANISTIQUE – Violet Ida Sundling, 83 of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence, with her family by her side. Violet was born on April 21, 1938, in Garden, Mich., the daughter of Isaac and Roslyn (Erickson) Robere. She attended school in Garden and Cooks, Mich. Violet married the love of her life, Carl Sundling, on Nov. 10, 1955, in Garden. They enjoyed 67 wonderful years together.

Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Patricia A. Tomiko

MANISTIQUE – Patricia Ann Tomiko, 82, died peacefully at Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility in Manistique, Mich., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. She was born in Gould City, Mich., on Jan. 30, 1939, the daughter of Angus and Mary (Metty) McDonald. She attended Newton Township Schools and graduated with the class of 1957.

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

