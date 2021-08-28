Trending news headlines in Manistique

Violet I. Sundling

MANISTIQUE – Violet Ida Sundling, 83 of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence, with her family by her side. Violet was born on April 21, 1938, in Garden, Mich., the daughter of Isaac and Roslyn (Erickson) Robere. She attended school in Garden and Cooks, Mich. Violet married the love of her life, Carl Sundling, on Nov. 10, 1955, in Garden. They enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. Read more