All state offices will be closed Monday

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 900 AM CDT Thursday. * At 947 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hahnville, Avondale, Metairie, Laplace, Marrero, Reserve, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy, Jean Lafitte, Luling, Boutte, Destrehan, St. Rose, Ama, New Sarpy, Paradis and Norco.