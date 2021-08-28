Cancel
All state offices will be closed Monday

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll state offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, as Hurricane Ida moves through Louisiana. Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, announced the closures Saturday afternoon. Dardenne also included that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed over the weekend. The following parishes state offices will be closed Aug. 28...

