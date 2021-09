Australian Power Metal loving band LORD have shared a new cover of Iron Maiden’s current single – “Stratego!” The cover comes just ahead of the release of the new Iron Maiden album – Senjutsu out this week (read our review here). It’s unusual for a band to cover a brand new song with such a tight recording and performance, but LORD are no strangers to the covers game. The band released 23 cover songs on their recent Undercovers Vol.1 album. Check out the cover here.