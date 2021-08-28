Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine, TX

What's up: Top news in Alpine

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 6 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) What’s going on in Alpine? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

LOOKING BACK

LOOKING BACK

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Ellen Jean Teague

Ellen Jean Teague

Body Ella Jean Teague was born in Fort Davis, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2934, to Barney William Teague and Maude Adele Cooksey Teague as child number eight. She passed on Aug. 12, 2021. Her 50 years of teaching showed her love of education, and was a gift that touched many... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Border fiasco ensures tight mid-term races

Border fiasco ensures tight mid-term races

Aug 25, 2021 - 22:35. Always one to thrive on a challenge, cooking something that I have never tried before feeds my competitive spirit. Thankfully, I have several friends who enjoy being my guinea pigs when I attempt something new. Aug 25, 2021 - 22:35. Saturday clicked for the Alpine... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Guillerma “Emma” Ramirez

Guillerma “Emma” Ramirez

Body Emma Ramirez passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. Services were held Aug. 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas. Interment was at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine. Rosary was held Aug. 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Emma was a very... Read more

Comments / 0

Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

Alpine, TX
20
Followers
244
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Alpine, TX
Government
City
Alpine, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy