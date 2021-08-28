Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield news digest: Top stories today

Fairfield News Watch
(FAIRFIELD, ME) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Fairfield / bangordailynews.com

Body found in Fairfield driveway

A body was found on Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call around 2:43 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the end of the caller’s driveway, officials said. Responding officers attempted to give aid, but declared the woman dead shortly after. The woman has been identified, however, her... Read more

Fairfield / youtube.com

Woman found dead at the end of driveway in Fairfield

The woman has been identified, but her name will not be released at this time, police say Read more

Fairfield / wmtw.com

Fairfield police say female's body found at end of driveway

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A female was found unresponsive at the end of a driveway along Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Fairfield police have identified the female but are not sharing her name yet, pending next of kin notification. Officers did not provide the female’s age. The Fairfield Police... Read more

Fairfield / wgme.com

Police investigating after body discovered in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Fairfield. Police say they were called to Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive woman at the end of a driveway. The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Kylee Phillips of Fairfield. [3 hospitalized... Read more

