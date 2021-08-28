Fairfield news digest: Top stories today

(FAIRFIELD, ME) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.

Body found in Fairfield driveway A body was found on Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call around 2:43 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the end of the caller’s driveway, officials said. Responding officers attempted to give aid, but declared the woman dead shortly after. The woman has been identified, however, her... Read more

