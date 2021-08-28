Fairfield news digest: Top stories today
A body was found on Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call around 2:43 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the end of the caller’s driveway, officials said. Responding officers attempted to give aid, but declared the woman dead shortly after. The woman has been identified, however, her... Read more
The woman has been identified, but her name will not be released at this time, police say Read more
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A female was found unresponsive at the end of a driveway along Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Fairfield police have identified the female but are not sharing her name yet, pending next of kin notification. Officers did not provide the female’s age. The Fairfield Police... Read more
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Fairfield. Police say they were called to Martin Stream Road Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive woman at the end of a driveway. The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Kylee Phillips of Fairfield. [3 hospitalized... Read more
