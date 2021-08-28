What's up: Leading stories in Redwood Falls
Jeffery Uhlenkamp
Jeffery Uhlenkamp of Redwood Falls died Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at the age of 60. He passed away at his group home in Redwood Falls, under the care of REM and Hospice staff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery, Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 9 until 11 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls and Morgan. Read more
Alfred Nelsen
Alfred “Al” Nelsen, age 78 of Redwood Falls formerly of Clements, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his home due to cancer. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be at a later date. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Read more
Lead for Minnesota Fellow, Patrick Garry, to address broadband access in Redwood County
Lead For America, Land O’Lakes, Inc., the Mayo Clinic, Midwest Dairy and Scoular recently announced the placement of six American Connection Corps (ACC) Fellows in Minnesota, part of a group of 50 individuals placed in communities across the country. These Fellows will work to increase broadband access and digital literacy as well as contribute to critical community development initiatives in communities across Minnesota. Lead for Minnesota Fellow Patrick Garry was chosen for placement in Redwood County to work with the county EDA on broadband access throughout the county. Read more
One Dead, Six Injured Following Two-Vehicle Crash Near Pennock Wednesday
(KNSI) – One person is dead and six others are injured after a car and a minivan crashed in Kandiyohi County late Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Odyssey, driven by 84-year-old Frederick Berg of Sanborn, was traveling north on 135th Street NW near Pennock and a Kia Spectra5, driven by 22-year-old Rae Ann Lynn Baker of Redwood Falls, was heading west on Highway 12. The patrol says the vehicles crashed at the intersection of those roads just before 11:30 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Read more
