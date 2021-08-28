What's up: Leading stories in Redwood Falls

Jeffery Uhlenkamp

Jeffery Uhlenkamp of Redwood Falls died Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at the age of 60. He passed away at his group home in Redwood Falls, under the care of REM and Hospice staff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery, Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 9 until 11 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls and Morgan. Read more