Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

News wrap: Headlines in Bad Axe

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 6 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Bad Axe area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bad Axe / mihomepaper.com

Verona Hills hosts Club Championship

Verona Hills hosts Club Championship

BAD AXE – Verona Hills Golf Club hosted is annual Club Championship last weekend. Brett McBride defended his title, while Dorothy Ross rallied for the women’s title. In the Men’ Championship Flight, McBride led wire-to-wire, turning in a three-day total of 219 (74-70-75), while Mike Lyon was runner up at 227. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bad Axe / mihomepaper.com

Bad Axe soccer rolls in home opener

Bad Axe soccer rolls in home opener

BAD AXE – For the past few seasons, Bad Axe soccer team has set the pace in the Greater Thumb Conference. Following an impressive 8-0 victory over Caro, Tuesday afternoon, the Hatchet look to have picked up where they left off last season. They led 5-0 at halftime and tacked... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bad Axe / mihomepaper.com

Bad Axe paces area teams at Hatchet Volleyball Invitational

Bad Axe paces area teams at Hatchet Volleyball Invitational

BAD AXE – Volleyball teams from Mid-Michigan got their first volleyball action of the season in, last weekend, at the Hatchet Invitational. Midland High won the tournament. Bad Axe turned in an excellent performance to open the season, going unbeaten all the way to the title match, where it eventually fell to Midland (23-25, 16-25). Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bad Axe / mihomepaper.com

ROBERT JAMES CREGEUR

ROBERT JAMES CREGEUR

Robert James Cregeur, age 99, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bob was born May 12, 1922 in Filion, son of the late Cyril and Anne. (McLaughlin) Cregeur. Bob had eight siblings. He married. Helen Ann LaBelle January 4,. 1947. She... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
42
Followers
263
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bad Axe, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy