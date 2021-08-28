News wrap: Headlines in Bad Axe
(BAD AXE, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Bad Axe area.
Verona Hills hosts Club Championship
BAD AXE – Verona Hills Golf Club hosted is annual Club Championship last weekend. Brett McBride defended his title, while Dorothy Ross rallied for the women’s title. In the Men’ Championship Flight, McBride led wire-to-wire, turning in a three-day total of 219 (74-70-75), while Mike Lyon was runner up at 227. Read more
Bad Axe soccer rolls in home opener
BAD AXE – For the past few seasons, Bad Axe soccer team has set the pace in the Greater Thumb Conference. Following an impressive 8-0 victory over Caro, Tuesday afternoon, the Hatchet look to have picked up where they left off last season. They led 5-0 at halftime and tacked... Read more
Bad Axe paces area teams at Hatchet Volleyball Invitational
BAD AXE – Volleyball teams from Mid-Michigan got their first volleyball action of the season in, last weekend, at the Hatchet Invitational. Midland High won the tournament. Bad Axe turned in an excellent performance to open the season, going unbeaten all the way to the title match, where it eventually fell to Midland (23-25, 16-25). Read more
ROBERT JAMES CREGEUR
Robert James Cregeur, age 99, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bob was born May 12, 1922 in Filion, son of the late Cyril and Anne. (McLaughlin) Cregeur. Bob had eight siblings. He married. Helen Ann LaBelle January 4,. 1947. She... Read more
