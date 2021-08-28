News wrap: Headlines in Wadena
VFW and auxiliary now accepting entries for patriotic essay contests
The Wadena VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring the annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay/scholarship contests for students in Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Verndale, and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Home-school students are also invited to enter their age-appropriate contest. Entries must be submitted to school contact persons by Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Read more
Several WDC champs in second home invite
No. 1 - Kaylene Andrusic, ROCORI def. Beth Ahlin, LITTLE FALLS, 6-1 , 7-5 , -; No. 1 - Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley def. LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 1 - Madison Packer, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Siri Vagle, DETROIT LAKES, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; Read more
Fair Oaks staff share pandemic experiences
“Hugely exhausting.” “It’s been a challenge but everybody got closer together.” “Very difficult.” These note the pandemic experiences of staff members at Fair Oaks Lodge. Through the long stretch of this pandemic, long-term care workers are caring for and protecting elderly community members—people who they have close relationships with and... Read more
Wadena resident minorly injured in motorcycle accident
A motorcyclist hit by a vehicle had minor injuries after an accident on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 25 near Sebeka. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and first responders arrived at the intersection of Hwy 71 and County Road 9 to find the driver of the motorcycle was turning west onto County Road 9 when he was struck from behind by a pickup. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Orren Lien, 49, of Wadena and the driver of the pickup was identified as Faith Paurus, 45, of Osage. Read more
