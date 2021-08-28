Cancel
Wadena, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Wadena

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 6 days ago

(WADENA, MN) The news in Wadena never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Wadena / wadenapj.com

VFW and auxiliary now accepting entries for patriotic essay contests

VFW and auxiliary now accepting entries for patriotic essay contests

The Wadena VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring the annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay/scholarship contests for students in Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Verndale, and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Home-school students are also invited to enter their age-appropriate contest. Entries must be submitted to school contact persons by Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Several WDC champs in second home invite

Several WDC champs in second home invite

No. 1 - Kaylene Andrusic, ROCORI def. Beth Ahlin, LITTLE FALLS, 6-1 , 7-5 , -; No. 1 - Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley def. LaVonne Lindberg, PERHAM/New York Mills, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 1 - Madison Packer, WADENA-DEER CREEK def. Siri Vagle, DETROIT LAKES, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Fair Oaks staff share pandemic experiences

Fair Oaks staff share pandemic experiences

“Hugely exhausting.” “It’s been a challenge but everybody got closer together.” “Very difficult.” These note the pandemic experiences of staff members at Fair Oaks Lodge. Through the long stretch of this pandemic, long-term care workers are caring for and protecting elderly community members—people who they have close relationships with and... Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Wadena resident minorly injured in motorcycle accident

Wadena resident minorly injured in motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist hit by a vehicle had minor injuries after an accident on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 25 near Sebeka. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and first responders arrived at the intersection of Hwy 71 and County Road 9 to find the driver of the motorcycle was turning west onto County Road 9 when he was struck from behind by a pickup. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Orren Lien, 49, of Wadena and the driver of the pickup was identified as Faith Paurus, 45, of Osage. Read more

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

