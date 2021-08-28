Cancel
Licking, MO

News wrap: Headlines in Licking

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 6 days ago

(LICKING, MO) What’s going on in Licking? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Licking / thelickingnews.com

In this edition: August 26, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:. Rick Mansfield shares the dual meaning of, “As Well You Should.” Larry Dablemont shares memories of “Tinker’s Place” while making new ones. Storytime is in full swing at the Licking Library, and new reading... Read more

Licking / thelickingnews.com

Obituary – Anna “Leveta” Weaver

Anna “Leveta” Harland Weaver was born to William Earl Harland and Nancy Elizabeth Isaac Harland in Hazelton, Mo., on February 17, 1936. Leveta was the youngest of three siblings, a half-brother, Fred Mundy; brother, William Richard Harland; and sister, Janie Melvina Jones. Leveta was called to home to be with... Read more

Missouri / houstonherald.com

Wanted Licking man arrested by state patrol

A Licking man was arrested Wednesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Devon A. Greavor, 21, was wanted on a Phelps County misdemeanor traffic warrant. He was taken to the Texas County Jail. Read more

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

