News wrap: Headlines in Licking

(LICKING, MO) What’s going on in Licking? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

In this edition: August 26, 2021 In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:. Rick Mansfield shares the dual meaning of, “As Well You Should.” Larry Dablemont shares memories of “Tinker’s Place” while making new ones. Storytime is in full swing at the Licking Library, and new reading... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Obituary – Anna “Leveta” Weaver Anna “Leveta” Harland Weaver was born to William Earl Harland and Nancy Elizabeth Isaac Harland in Hazelton, Mo., on February 17, 1936. Leveta was the youngest of three siblings, a half-brother, Fred Mundy; brother, William Richard Harland; and sister, Janie Melvina Jones. Leveta was called to home to be with... Read more

LATEST NEWS