Newport, VT

News wrap: Top stories in Newport

Newport Today
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) The news in Newport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newport area, click here.

Vermont / usnews.com

New Lawsuit Says Vermont Officials Knew of Ski Resort Fraud

New Lawsuit Says Vermont Officials Knew of Ski Resort Fraud

A new class-action lawsuit alleges that top state officials knew that portions of a long-running plan to develop areas of Vermont's northeastern corner were part of a Ponzi scheme, but did nothing to stop the project's last phase, construction of a hotel project at the Burke ski resort. Top state... Read more

Vermont / sevendaysvt.com

Vermont Extends Ban on Dumping 'Garbage Juice' in Lake Memphremagog

Vermont Extends Ban on Dumping 'Garbage Juice' in Lake Memphremagog

Vermont regulators extended a ban on the release of landfill leachate into Lake Memphremagog for an additional three years. The decision comes as officials explore better ways to clean the wastewater seeping out of the state’s mega-dump near the Canadian border. The moratorium is now good until 2026. State officials... Read more

Newport / vtdigger.org

State officials present PFAS findings, permit plans to residents at Newport forum

State officials present PFAS findings, permit plans to residents at Newport forum

Officials from the Agency of Natural Resources gave updates on recent water quality initiatives as people pressed them to lessen the amount of waste and the resulting environmental burden on Northeast Kingdom residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials present PFAS findings, permit plans to residents at Newport forum. Read more

Newport / caledonianrecord.com

Jail Release Option Lost For Human Services’ Client

Jail Release Option Lost For Human Services’ Client

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man deemed too dangerous to return to his most recent Northeast Kingdom Human Services-monitored residence in Burke remains jailed following a decision that he does not have a mental illness. Brian Hawkins, 44, has been held in the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since mid-July,... Read more

Newport Today

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

