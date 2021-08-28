News wrap: Top stories in Newport

(NEWPORT, VT) The news in Newport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

New Lawsuit Says Vermont Officials Knew of Ski Resort Fraud A new class-action lawsuit alleges that top state officials knew that portions of a long-running plan to develop areas of Vermont's northeastern corner were part of a Ponzi scheme, but did nothing to stop the project's last phase, construction of a hotel project at the Burke ski resort. Top state... Read more

Vermont Extends Ban on Dumping 'Garbage Juice' in Lake Memphremagog Vermont regulators extended a ban on the release of landfill leachate into Lake Memphremagog for an additional three years. The decision comes as officials explore better ways to clean the wastewater seeping out of the state’s mega-dump near the Canadian border. The moratorium is now good until 2026. State officials... Read more

State officials present PFAS findings, permit plans to residents at Newport forum Officials from the Agency of Natural Resources gave updates on recent water quality initiatives as people pressed them to lessen the amount of waste and the resulting environmental burden on Northeast Kingdom residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials present PFAS findings, permit plans to residents at Newport forum. Read more

