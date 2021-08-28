Trending news headlines in Prairie Du Chien

Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 6 days ago

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Prairie Du Chien area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Prairie Du Chien / guttenbergpress.com

Sagedahl joins Golden Grizzlies baseball team

Former Prairie du Chien High School athlete Chas Sagedahl has joined the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies baseball team. Oakland University plays in the Horizon League in NCAA Division I and is located in Auburn Hills, Mich. Sagedahl, a left-handed pitcher, joined the team as a transfer from Dallas Baptist University... Read more

Prairie Du Chien / news8000.com

Prairie du Chien’s Joe Delagrave, USA Wheelchair Rugby win opening round game in 2020 Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan (WKBT) -The 2020 Paralympics are underway in Tokyo. More than 4,000 athletes are competing in this year’s event. Athletes will compete in mostly-empty stadiums due to COVID safety protocols. Prairie du Chien’s Joe Delagrave and USA Wheelchair Rugby kicked off their quest for gold late Tuesday night. USA... Read more

Prairie Du Chien / madison.com

Eric Frydenlund: Gerrymandering undermines community

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — We love to win. And if we can’t win ourselves, we’ll let our sports teams do it for us. But the vicarious thrill of watching the Bucks and Brewers decimate the competition from Phoenix or Chicago — sorry Cubby fans — can lead to good sportsmanship, that ideal we like to espouse to our kids, taking a backseat to a little excessive gloating. Read more

Prairie Du Chien / news8000.com

Prairie Du Chien native helps Team USA advance at Paraplympics

TOKYO, Japan (WKBT) – Prairie du Chien’s Joe Delagrave helped Team USA win gold in Wheelchair Rugby at the 2020 Paralympics. The US topped Great Britain early Friday morning. Delagrave scored eight times, including two late scores to put the US ahead for good. The team now moves to the... Read more

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

