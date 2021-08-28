What's up: News headlines in Pinckneyville
Entire Pinckneyville high school football team in quarantine
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers. Governor JB Pritzker issued a statewide, indoor mask mandate in Illinois and will require COVID-19 vaccines for educations and health care workers. Gov. Pritzker to announce mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement for educators. Updated:... Read more
Michael W. Loos of Pinckneyville
Michael W. Loos, 57, of Pinckneyville, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Michael had been a truck driver and excavator. He was a member of the St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville. Michael was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, American Thresherman Association, Pinckneyville Coon Club and Du Quoin Saddle Club. Read more
Marty L. Davis named Illinois Banker of the Year
Marty L. Davis, president and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association’s 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given... Read more
