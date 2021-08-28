Cancel
Pinckneyville, IL

What's up: News headlines in Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville News Alert
 6 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pinckneyville.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Pinckneyville / kfvs12.com

Entire Pinckneyville high school football team in quarantine

Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers. Governor JB Pritzker issued a statewide, indoor mask mandate in Illinois and will require COVID-19 vaccines for educations and health care workers. Gov. Pritzker to announce mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement for educators. Updated:... Read more

Pinckneyville / bentoneveningnews.com

Michael W. Loos of Pinckneyville

Michael W. Loos, 57, of Pinckneyville, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Michael had been a truck driver and excavator. He was a member of the St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville. Michael was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, American Thresherman Association, Pinckneyville Coon Club and Du Quoin Saddle Club. Read more

Pinckneyville / thesouthern.com

Marty L. Davis named Illinois Banker of the Year

Marty L. Davis, president and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association’s 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given... Read more

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

