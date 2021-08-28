News wrap: Headlines in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) The news in Salida never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Salida Native Author Jane McPhetres Johnson To Read From New Book Jane McPhetres Johnson, a Salida-native writer, will read from her new book Maven Reaches Mars at 5:30 p.m. on August 27 at the Salida Regional library. Johnson was born at the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Hospital, while her dad was teaching at Salida High School. She now lives in Massachusetts.

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a special person to join the team as Site Coordinator/Head Cook for our senior lunch/Meals on Wheels program in Salida. 24-28 hours per week. Pay $13.00-14.75/per hour, DOE. Holiday pay and PTO. Duties include: preparation of meals according to approved menus, reports and data collection, maintenance of kitchen facility in accordance with local and state health codes and inventory control. Position requires substantial recent experience cooking in an institutional and/or commercial setting. A desire and ability to work with seniors is essential. Successful applicant must pass CBI background check and complete ServSafe Certification within six months of employment. Applications and CBI authorizations are available at and must be returned to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging: 139 E. 3rd St. Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Housing, Employer and a Drug-Free workplace. /\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\" Help Wanted"

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Service Representative to our Salida location. Must be outgoing, organized and excited to learn new skills every day. Hours are M-F 8am to 5pm. Benefits available. Please email your resume to Brandon.wrigley@mahnkeautobody.com or call 719-539-7359.

