Salida, CO

News wrap: Headlines in Salida

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) The news in Salida never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Salida / arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Native Author Jane McPhetres Johnson To Read From New Book

Salida Native Author Jane McPhetres Johnson To Read From New Book

Jane McPhetres Johnson, a Salida-native writer, will read from her new book Maven Reaches Mars at 5:30 p.m. on August 27 at the Salida Regional library. Johnson was born at the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Hospital, while her dad was teaching at Salida High School. She now lives in Massachusetts. Read more

Salida / chaffeecountytimes.com

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a special person to join the team as Site Coordinator/Head Cook for our senior lunch/Meals on Wheels program in Salida. 24-28 hours per week. Pay $13.00-14.75/per hour, DOE. Holiday pay and PTO. Duties include: preparation of meals according to approved menus, reports and data collection, maintenance of kitchen facility in accordance with local and state health codes and inventory control. Position requires substantial recent experience cooking in an institutional and/or commercial setting. A desire and ability to work with seniors is essential. Successful applicant must pass CBI background check and complete ServSafe Certification within six months of employment. Applications and CBI authorizations are available at and must be returned to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging: 139 E. 3rd St. Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Housing, Employer and a Drug-Free workplace. /\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\" Help Wanted" Read more

Salida / chaffeecountytimes.com

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer

Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Service Representative to our Salida location. Must be outgoing, organized and excited to learn new skills every day. Hours are M-F 8am to 5pm. Benefits available. Please email your resume to Brandon.wrigley@mahnkeautobody.com or call 719-539-7359. Read more

Salida / chaffeecountytimes.com

DIESSLIN STRUCTURES is currently hiring full-time civil construction laborers and

DIESSLIN STRUCTURES is currently hiring full-time civil construction laborers and

DIESSLIN STRUCTURES is currently hiring full-time civil construction laborers and foremen/equipment operators. Foreman/equipment operators to have experience with trackhoes, backhoes, skidsteers, mini excavators, and loaders. CDL is a plus. Pay DOE. Pre-employment drug screen and valid Colorado Drivers License required. Opportunity for advancement. Visit diesslinstructures.com for more information and submit an application or apply at 7625 W. US Hwy. 50, Salida, CO 81201. Diesslin is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Positions are open until filled. Read more

Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

