Osceola, IA

Trending local news in Osceola

Osceola Post
 6 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Osceola.

(OSCEOLA, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Osceola.

Osceola

1686 270th Avenue, Osceola, IA 50213 - Lots And Land for sale

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/S62X53/1686-270th-Avenue-Osceola-IA-632036 Gazebo stays with the home. All information obtained from Seller and public records. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1571 Price: $380,000 MLS ID: 632036 For more information about this property, please contact Christopher Albright at (515) 321-3989 or chrisalbright@chrisalbrightrealestate.com. You can also text 6934704 to 67299. Last modified: 08/26/2021 07:43:03 am Read more

Afton

Katherine Stoner

Katherine Stoner, 88, of Afton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center in Creston, with Chaplain Matthew Novotny officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in... Read more

Osceola

Pritchard Anniversary

The family of Art and Evelyn Pritchard are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary September 5. Cards may be sent to Art and Evelyn Pritchard at 318 S. Adams Street Osceola, IA 50213. Read more

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Community Policy