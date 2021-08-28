Trending local news in Osceola
(OSCEOLA, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Osceola.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
1686 270th Avenue, Osceola, IA 50213 - Lots And Land for sale
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/S62X53/1686-270th-Avenue-Osceola-IA-632036 Gazebo stays with the home. All information obtained from Seller and public records. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1571 Price: $380,000 MLS ID: 632036 For more information about this property, please contact Christopher Albright at (515) 321-3989 or chrisalbright@chrisalbrightrealestate.com. You can also text 6934704 to 67299. Last modified: 08/26/2021 07:43:03 am Read more
Katherine Stoner
Katherine Stoner, 88, of Afton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Pearson Family Funeral Service and Cremation Center in Creston, with Chaplain Matthew Novotny officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in... Read more
Pritchard Anniversary
The family of Art and Evelyn Pritchard are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary September 5. Cards may be sent to Art and Evelyn Pritchard at 318 S. Adams Street Osceola, IA 50213. Read more
Comments / 0