Rockport, MA

Top Rockport news stories

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA) The news in Rockport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rockport area, click here.

Gloucester / gloucestertimes.com

Police/Fire: Cookout wraps up Youth Anglers season

Police/Fire: Cookout wraps up Youth Anglers season

The Gloucester Police Department's Kops-N-Kids Youth Anglers program wrapped up its first season on dry land Wednesday. The police officers treated the kids to a cookout at the Harbormaster's Office on Harbor Loop and gave out some prizes. The new program united 84 Gloucester youngsters with officers to o break down barriers and share in the glories of saltwater fishing. Life vests and fishing gear were provided, along with instruction from officers on baiting hooks, casting, and releasing fish. Read more

Gloucester / gloucestertimes.com

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS: Players to watch in the upcoming fall high school sports season

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS: Players to watch in the upcoming fall high school sports season

In less than a week's time, the fall high school sports season will be opening up regular season action on Cape Ann. Gloucester golf is the first team to start the season as it hosts Lynn Classical on Monday at Bass Rocks Golf Club. Most of the other sports begin... Read more

Rockport / gloucestertimes.com

AROUND CAPE ANN: Cole to be inducted into Hall of Fame

AROUND CAPE ANN: Cole to be inducted into Hall of Fame

A special musical confluence is happening this Friday, Aug. 27, when Rockport's Paula Cole, a Grammy Award-winning artist, is inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 in her hometown at the waterfront Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center, 37 Main St. Cole, who is performing two... Read more

Gloucester / gloucestertimes.com

League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27/21)

League of Women Voters — Gloucester Mayoral Preliminary Debate (8/27/21)

Gloucester’s six mayoral preliminary candidates debate about the issues that matter most to residents…. Presented by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann (http://lwvcapeann.org/) and hosted at the Sawyer Free Library (https://sawyerfreelibrary.org/). ---------------------------------------------------------- 1623 Studios is a #nonprofit organization dedicated to producing community programming for #CapeAnn—Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and... Read more

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
Public Safety
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Business
FOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

