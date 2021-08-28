Cancel
Algona, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Algona

Algona News Alert
 6 days ago

(ALGONA, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Algona area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Algona / westerniowatoday.com

Filming Begins in November For Movie About World War II Camp Near Algona

Filming Begins in November For Movie About World War II Camp Near Algona

(Algona, IA) — Filming is scheduled to begin in November for a movie about a World War II camp near Algona for German prisoners. The movie’s crew was in Kossuth County area last weekend, scouting possible filming locations. DJ. Perry is the C-E-O of Collective Development and author of the screenplay for “Silent Night in Algona.” Perry says they’re looking for homes and buildings that were around 77 years ago — during the fall and early winter of 1944. He says the film is about unity, it’s about patriotism — a lot of themes that are very relevant to what’s going on now as well and it’s important that things aren’t forgotten from the past. Lead actors for the film have been cast, but Perry says they’ll be looking for area residents to be extras and assist in other ways. Read more

Algona / algona.com

Darlene Norma Claude

Darlene Norma Claude

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Algona with Reverend Dave Grindberg officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, at First Lutheran Church in Algona. Darlene Norma (Lethcoe) Claude was born June 8, 1923... Read more

Algona / algona.com

Eleanor Anne Kohlhaas

Eleanor Anne Kohlhaas

Eleanor Kohlhaas, age 96, of Algona passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Algona. Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Joseph in St. Joseph. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Joseph in St. Joseph. Read more

Algona / algona.com

Minnie Jean Walker

Minnie Jean Walker

Minnie Jean (Winter) Walker, age 90, of Algona died, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 21, 2021, at Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. Funeral services were held Aug. 24, at First Presbyterian Church with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Algona. Minnie’s service can be viewed on the Lentz Funeral Home Facebook page. Read more

Algona News Alert

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

