News wrap: Top stories in Algona

Filming Begins in November For Movie About World War II Camp Near Algona

(Algona, IA) — Filming is scheduled to begin in November for a movie about a World War II camp near Algona for German prisoners. The movie’s crew was in Kossuth County area last weekend, scouting possible filming locations. DJ. Perry is the C-E-O of Collective Development and author of the screenplay for “Silent Night in Algona.” Perry says they’re looking for homes and buildings that were around 77 years ago — during the fall and early winter of 1944. He says the film is about unity, it’s about patriotism — a lot of themes that are very relevant to what’s going on now as well and it’s important that things aren’t forgotten from the past. Lead actors for the film have been cast, but Perry says they’ll be looking for area residents to be extras and assist in other ways. Read more