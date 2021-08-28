Top stories trending in Truth Or Consequences
T-or-C Sets Aside Citizen Petition
With a 4-to-0 unanimous vote Wednesday morning, August 25, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners chose not to accept a resolution, which would have called a special election to appeal an established monthly fee for customers opting out of the city’s AMI (or smart meter) metering system. The proposed resolution was... Read more
Williamsburg Accepts 9-11 Memorial
In a special meeting Friday morning, August 27, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg addressed a sole resolution, which sought placement of a 9-11 Memorial within the municipality. After a presentation from project leader Denise Addie, trustees discussed the opportunity and ultimately joined in an unanimous vote approving the request. Read more
New video shows New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown, telling police one story after another before telling them what he says really happened. Police said Shaquille Ferguson told lie after lie for weeks after his son’s death. Shaquille Ferguson, 27,... Read more
If this person saw this kid tied up why didn't they do anything! That person is just as guilty! 🤣🤣🤣🤦♂️
If he really cared about this son, he would have jumped in after him! He's only sad he got caught! DO THE SAME THING TO HIM!
