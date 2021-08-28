Top stories trending in Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Truth Or Consequences.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

T-or-C Sets Aside Citizen Petition With a 4-to-0 unanimous vote Wednesday morning, August 25, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners chose not to accept a resolution, which would have called a special election to appeal an established monthly fee for customers opting out of the city’s AMI (or smart meter) metering system. The proposed resolution was... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Williamsburg Accepts 9-11 Memorial In a special meeting Friday morning, August 27, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg addressed a sole resolution, which sought placement of a 9-11 Memorial within the municipality. After a presentation from project leader Denise Addie, trustees discussed the opportunity and ultimately joined in an unanimous vote approving the request. Read more

LOCAL PICK