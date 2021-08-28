Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Top stories trending in Truth Or Consequences

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 6 days ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Truth Or Consequences.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Truth Or Consequences / gpkmedia.com

T-or-C Sets Aside Citizen Petition

T-or-C Sets Aside Citizen Petition

With a 4-to-0 unanimous vote Wednesday morning, August 25, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners chose not to accept a resolution, which would have called a special election to appeal an established monthly fee for customers opting out of the city’s AMI (or smart meter) metering system. The proposed resolution was... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Williamsburg / gpkmedia.com

Williamsburg Accepts 9-11 Memorial

Williamsburg Accepts 9-11 Memorial

In a special meeting Friday morning, August 27, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg addressed a sole resolution, which sought placement of a 9-11 Memorial within the municipality. After a presentation from project leader Denise Addie, trustees discussed the opportunity and ultimately joined in an unanimous vote approving the request. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New Mexico / krqe.com

New video shows New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown

New video shows New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown, telling police one story after another before telling them what he says really happened. Police said Shaquille Ferguson told lie after lie for weeks after his son’s death. Shaquille Ferguson, 27,... Read more

Comments
avatar

If this person saw this kid tied up why didn't they do anything! That person is just as guilty! 🤣🤣🤣🤦‍♂️

5 likes

avatar

If he really cared about this son, he would have jumped in after him! He's only sad he got caught! DO THE SAME THING TO HIM!

4 likes

Comments / 0

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
52
Followers
242
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truth Or Consequences, NM
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy