Browning, MT

What's up: Top news in Browning

Posted by 
Browning News Alert
Browning News Alert
 6 days ago

(BROWNING, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Browning.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Browning area, click here.

Browning / indiancountrytoday.com

COVID relief funds highlight complexity of issues

COVID relief funds highlight complexity of issues

Marietta Green, left, and Leona Gopher protest outside the Blackfeet administration building in Browning, Montana. Protesters demand transparency in accounting for how federal COVID-19 relief funds were spent. (Photo by Beth Wallis/News21) Nancy Marie Spears, Beth Wallis and Mackenzie Wilkes. Congress allocated a historic amount of federal funds to tribes... Read more

Browning / montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Community College joining White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

Blackfeet Community College joining White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Community College is joining the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. As a part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, the college will be offering a Vaccination Sweepstakes. All students that provide documentation of their vaccination will receive a $100 incentive and be entered into a... Read more

Browning / nbcmontana.com

Browning teen sentenced to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, strangling woman

Browning teen sentenced to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, strangling woman

BUTTE, Mont. — A 19-year-old Browning man has been sentenced to 11 years, three months in federal prison for kidnapping and strangling a woman on the Blackfeet Reservation in two separate incidents in 2020. Nash Devine Angel Ingraham pleaded guilty to kidnapping and to strangulation of a dating partner in... Read more

Billings / nbcmontana.com

Meth trafficker sentenced to prison after high speed chases in Browning, Billings

Meth trafficker sentenced to prison after high speed chases in Browning, Billings

BUTTE, Mont. — A meth trafficker has been sentenced to prison for drug and firearm charges after involvement two separate high speed chases in Browning and Billings in 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Elijah James Rideshorse, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus five years probation in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday. Read more

Not enough time! Hope no early release! This guy endangered the public, juveniles..., in multiple ways! 🤬

Comments / 0

Browning News Alert

Browning News Alert

Browning, MT
With Browning News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

