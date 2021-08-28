What's up: Top news in Browning

Meth trafficker sentenced to prison after high speed chases in Browning, Billings

BUTTE, Mont. — A meth trafficker has been sentenced to prison for drug and firearm charges after involvement two separate high speed chases in Browning and Billings in 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Elijah James Rideshorse, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus five years probation in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday. Read more