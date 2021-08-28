What's up: Top news in Browning
COVID relief funds highlight complexity of issues
COVID relief funds highlight complexity of issues

Marietta Green, left, and Leona Gopher protest outside the Blackfeet administration building in Browning, Montana. Protesters demand transparency in accounting for how federal COVID-19 relief funds were spent. (Photo by Beth Wallis/News21) Nancy Marie Spears, Beth Wallis and Mackenzie Wilkes. Congress allocated a historic amount of federal funds to tribes...
Blackfeet Community College joining White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge
Blackfeet Community College joining White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Community College is joining the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. As a part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, the college will be offering a Vaccination Sweepstakes. All students that provide documentation of their vaccination will receive a $100 incentive and be entered into a...
Browning teen sentenced to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, strangling woman
Browning teen sentenced to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, strangling woman

BUTTE, Mont. — A 19-year-old Browning man has been sentenced to 11 years, three months in federal prison for kidnapping and strangling a woman on the Blackfeet Reservation in two separate incidents in 2020. Nash Devine Angel Ingraham pleaded guilty to kidnapping and to strangulation of a dating partner in...
Meth trafficker sentenced to prison after high speed chases in Browning, Billings
Meth trafficker sentenced to prison after high speed chases in Browning, Billings

BUTTE, Mont. — A meth trafficker has been sentenced to prison for drug and firearm charges after involvement two separate high speed chases in Browning and Billings in 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Elijah James Rideshorse, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus five years probation in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday.
Not enough time! Hope no early release! This guy endangered the public, juveniles..., in multiple ways! 🤬